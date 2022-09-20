SunPower Announces Two New SunVault™ Battery Storage Options

With the introduction of 19.5 and 39 kWh versions, SunVault can be right-sized for almost any home with modularity and scale

RICHMOND, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, expanded its portfolio of energy storage products with the launch of a 19.5 kWh and 39 kWh SunVault.

These new battery configurations offer increased energy density and maximize space within the battery as compared to previous versions of SunVault, providing the ability to store more energy into a single box. For customers, this means they can purchase more energy storage for less money and fit it in less wall space, with the option to build a larger system as the home's energy needs evolve. SunPower has also made design upgrades that can make SunVault faster and easier to install.

"Every homeowner has unique energy storage needs — some want the peace of mind that they can power essentials during a blackout like a refrigerator and WiFi, while others want the flexibility to also charge an EV or run their air conditioning," said Nate Coleman, Chief Products Officer at SunPower. "With these new storage sizes and higher power output through multiple inverters, SunVault's modular configuration allows customers to get the storage size they need today with the reassurance that they can grow their system as their home energy requirements change."

As states across the nation set new records for electricity demand amid the summer's heat waves, more homeowners face the threat of rolling blackouts and receiving texts from their electric grid to conserve energy. Homeowners can manage their SunVault™ energy storage with the mySunPower® app to see how much energy is available during peak-demand to reserve for an outage or lower energy costs by using stored energy. Further, all SunVault energy storage systems are backed by a 10-year warranty, regardless of how much the battery is charged and drained over time.

With this launch, SunVault is now available in five configurations: 13 kWh, 19.5 kWh, 26 kWh, 39 kWh and 52 kWh. Some of these options include multiple inverters. SunVault configurations with multiple inverters and storage capacity of 26 kWh and more have the potential to power the whole home, so customers don't have to choose between comfort and essential loads during an outage1.

With the signing of the historic Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners may be even more incentivized to seek resiliency with battery solutions like SunVault. Beginning in 2023, customers may be eligible for a 30% tax credit for battery technology when purchasing battery storage, even if they already have solar.

The new SunVault sizes will be available beginning early 2023. To learn more, visit https://us.sunpower.com/home-solar/solar-battery-storage.

About SunPower

SunPower is a leading solar and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

1 The storage system's ability to provide electricity during an outage will vary based on the amount of energy stored in the battery, wattage and duration of use of devices/appliances connected to the system, the battery's ability to recharge during daylight hours, and other factors. Additional hardware may be required for powering your HVAC system. Storage system should not be relied upon as a single source of power for critical medical devices.

