SunPower by Stellar Solar Celebrating 20 Years in Business in 2018

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, San Diego's oldest SunPower dealer and one of two Master Dealers in San Diego County, is celebrating 20 years in business in 2018. To help celebrate the significant achievement, they produced a documentary-style video that features partners Kent Harle, Michael Powers and Brian Grems reflecting on the history of the company. In the video they describe their early success, periods of incredible growth, and the challenges faced and overcome that have allowed them to not only survive but grow SunPower by Stellar Solar into a top-tier residential and commercial solar installer in San Diego County. The video was produced to let each of the founding partners share stories that contributed to that growth, along with some of the challenges. Click here to view the video.

SunPower by Stellar Solar SunPower by Stellar Solar founding partners from left Brian Grems, Michael Powers and Kent Harle in 2009

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of SunPower by Stellar Solar has experienced the highs and lows first hand over 20 years. "It's been a wild ride, that's for sure, as the only constant in the solar industry is change, but that can be said for most industries; it's just the nature of business and the experienced ones adapt and thrive. Hundreds of solar companies have come and gone over the past 20 years in San Diego so I am very grateful that we have such a solid team in place that consistently earns us referral business to keep us afloat during the slow periods. That excellence has also led to the accolades like consistently winning Best Solar Company in the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll. I should also mention that our solid reputation has extended into the commercial space as well and that has definitely contributed to our growth. Our commercial solar success with businesses, schools, non-profits and faith-based organizations has played a huge part in our growth. And besides the business success, it's very rewarding to see the reaction of both home and business owners on a daily basis who are thrilled to be reducing or eliminating their electric bills."

SunPower by Stellar Solar provides quick, no-cost, no-pressure solar quotes to home and business owners plus schools, nonprofits and faith-based organizations. Click here to learn more.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 7,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2017, an award they win consistently. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

