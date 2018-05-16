SunPower by Stellar Solar Repeats as Best Solar Power Company in the 2018 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, San Diego's oldest SunPower dealer and one of two Master Dealers in San Diego County, has won the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company for a record sixth time. Their victory in 2018 adds to wins in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017 with second place finishes in 2012 and 2016. The achievement further solidifies SunPower by Stellar Solar as a solid choice for home and business owners who are looking to make the move to solar power.

SunPower by Stellar Solar has been voted Best Solar Company again in 2018 marking the second year in a row and sixth time in eight years. SunPower by Stellar Solar founding partners Brian Grems, Michael Powers and Kent Harle

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of SunPower by Stellar Solar had this to say about repeating among a large field of San Diego solar companies that entered: "When I found out that we won again this year I was thrilled – as this award continues to raise the bar higher every year for us as a company. We are far from perfect, we've made every mistake in the book, but we learn from those mistakes and they don't happen again. Twenty years in business powering San Diego home and business owners has given us the experience that not many solar installers have in San Diego. I have a team of about 80 of the best people you would ever want to work with, or have work on your home. I feel comfortable with every one of them going into a home to present homeowners with all their options. Our win this year, and the sixth time in eight years, proves, without a doubt, that we really are the best at what we do. Our sales team is the most seasoned in the industry, still focusing on educating the customer rather than high pressure tactics. Folks recognize that and we are rewarded with more homeowners going solar with us than not. If you look us up on Yelp, you will see a lot of great reviews and a few bad ones because we are human. That said, you will notice that we always try and resolve our complaints in a manner that benefits our customers. All I've ever asked of San Diego homeowners is that when they are looking at solar as a way to reduce or eliminate their electric bill, please include us in their search, I'm confident they will like our style."

SunPower by Stellar Solar (formerly Stellar Solar) is one of a select few SunPower Master Dealers that offers complete SunPower solar solutions to home and business owners, including the highest quality design and installation services. Master Dealers leverage the strength and credibility of the globally trusted SunPower brand in key geographies based on a superb knowledge of the company's technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices. Certified SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, which can include system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, and rebate processing, as well as advise on flexible financing options. Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide customers with the best possible solar experience, and offer peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Stellar Solar to install the industry's most reliable solar technology.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar



SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 8,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2018 marking the second year in a row and sixth time in 8 years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

