SunPower by Stellar Solar Three-Peats as Best Solar Power Company in the 2019 San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, San Diego's oldest SunPower dealer and one of two Master Dealers in San Diego County, has won the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll in the category of Best Solar Company for a record three consecutive years. Their victory in 2019 adds to wins in 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018. Their dominance is unprecedented in the category of Best Solar Panel Company and is a direct reflection on the satisfaction of their 10,000 + residential customers whose referrals are also their number one source of new business. The win further solidifies SunPower by Stellar Solar as a solid choice for home and business owners who are looking to go solar.

Kent Harle, co-founder and CEO of SunPower by Stellar Solar had this to say about three-peating among a strong representation of reputable San Diego solar companies included in the readers poll; "Even winning this award year after year, I'm always thrilled to get the news. I've said this before – but this award continues to raise the bar higher every year for us as a company. I'm never going to claim to be perfect, and given that we are a contractor, we do occasionally run into problems, but when we do, we learn from them and do our best to ensure they don't happen again. One thing I've noticed with this distinction is that we are attracting the best and brightest talent in the industry. Our sales team is made up of a very high percentage of folks from other, reputable solar companies who have sought us out as they want to work for a company that strives for greatness and treats employees and customers with respect." He added, "Winning this award for the seventh time in nine years, is validation that we are among the best at what we do in Southern California. If you look us up on Yelp, you will see a lot of great reviews and a few bad ones because as I said, we are not perfect. That said, you will notice that we always try and resolve our complaints in a manner that benefits our customers. All I've ever asked of San Diego homeowners is that when they are looking at solar as a way to reduce or eliminate their electric bill, is to get three quotes and please include us in that mix, I'm confident they will like how we do business."

SunPower by Stellar Solar (formerly Stellar Solar) is one of a select few SunPower Master Dealers that offer complete SunPower solar solutions to home and business owners, including the highest quality design and installation services. Master Dealers leverage the strength and credibility of the globally trusted SunPower brand in key geographies based on a superb knowledge of the company's technology, the local solar market, and industry best practices. Certified SunPower Master Dealers handle the entire solar energy process for customers, which can include system design, installation, maintenance, permitting, and rebate processing, as well as advise on flexible financing options. Master Dealers complete regular, in-depth training on SunPower products and services in order to provide customers with the best possible solar experience, and offer peace of mind when choosing SunPower by Stellar Solar to install the industry's most reliable solar technology.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 10,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2019 marking the third year in a row and seventh time in nine years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

