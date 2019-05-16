SunPower by Stellar Solar Welcomes Robert Hairfield as Senior Energy Consultant

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, a San Diego-based solar installer founded in 1998 and SunPower Master Dealer, has hired Robert Hairfield as a Senior Energy Consultant to keep pace with their growing demand for residential and commercial solar installations.

SunPower by Stellar Solar Senior Energy Consultant Robert Hairfield SunPower by Stellar Solar - Voted Best Solar Company in the San Diego Union Tribune Readers Poll

Hairfield brings over five years of solar industry experience with 400 + satisfied residential and commercial customers and over 8,000 solar panels installed. He has a degree in Business and Communications from Washington State University. He comes to SunPower by Stellar Solar from Solar City where he was a top performer and managed retail channel partnerships with Home Depot and Best Buy, managing a team of 15+ lead generators.

Robert described his decision to join SunPower by Stellar Solar this way. "During my time at Solar City, I consistently came up against them in the field and was impressed by their longevity, educational approach to selling solar, and attention to detail on every installation. Being consistently voted San Diego's Best Solar Company in the Union Tribune Readers Poll and dedication to customer service were big factors as well." He added, "Through the highs and lows of the solar business in San Diego, SunPower by Stellar Solar's brand and reputation has continued to shine through in the quality of their team, workmanship, and integrity. Given their current explosion in both residential and commercial solar, they needed someone who could hit the ground running so the timing made perfect sense for me to join their team. The combination of the local legacy brand Stellar Solar with the global solar powerhouse SunPower, as a SunPower Master Dealer creates the perfect situation for someone like me looking to take my career to the next level."

SunPower by Stellar Solar CEO Kent Harle had this to say about the new hire. "Robert could have chosen any solar installer in San Diego and we are thrilled he picked us. His track record speaks for itself and given the increase in our residential solar business with the decrease in the federal tax credit and proposed electric rate increases from SDG&E we are lucky he can produce results immediately."

For more information on SunPower by Stellar Solar, call 866-787-6527 or visit www.stellarsolar.net.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego. Since 1998 they have installed over 8,000 systems throughout Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2018 marking the second year in a row and sixth time in 8 years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses, nonprofits and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

214724@email4pr.com

SOURCE SunPower by Stellar Solar