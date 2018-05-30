SunPower by Stellar Solar's Latest Episode of "Solar Cribs" Features a Military Veteran Family in Escondido, California

SAN DIEGO, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by Stellar Solar, San Diego's oldest SunPower dealer and one of two Master Dealers in San Diego County, has released the fifth episode of their popular YouTube series Solar Cribs. It features the story of the Knecht family in Escondido, California. The Knecht's – Veteran Robert, his wife Jackie and special needs daughter Olive purchased a home in the Harmony Grove Village development in Escondido where all the homes were built with 4 panels pre-installed. They quickly realized that while those panels helped, their purchase of a Chevy Bolt electric car and the medical equipment required for their daughters care still left them with a sizeable electric bill.

The Knecht's - Veteran Robert, his wife Jackie and special needs daughter Olive purchased a home in the Harmony Grove Village development in Escondido where all the homes were built with 4 panels pre-installed. They quickly realized that while those panels helped, their purchase of a Chevy Bolt electric car and the medical equipment required for their daughters care still left them with a sizeable electric bill. An aerial view of the Knecht's Harmony Grove home in Escondido showing the existing 4 panels and the SunPower by Stellar Solar system they had installed to meet their needs.

Click here to view this episode

That's when Robert called SunPower by Stellar Solar. "I knew right away that paying over $200 a month was not sustainable when I could pay much less every month to help both the environment and our family budget. The solar panels we had pre-installed with our home were SunPower, and SunPower by Stellar Solar made it easy to add on eighteen more. Without the need for gasoline, I basically drive my Chevy Bolt for free and we produce enough electricity that we don't need to feel guilty about running the air conditioner either. As a graduate International Relations student at the University of San Diego and having seen many foreign places in my military service, it is apparent to me what can happen when our environment is neglected. For me, this means incorporating renewable energy into my life and my family."

SunPower by Stellar CEO Kent Harle added, "It's stories like this that make me enjoy our Solar Cribs series so much. To see a military veteran and his young family making decisions to go solar and incorporate it into the next phase of his career is awesome. I love that we can tell his story and show how our veterans are utilizing their military and life experiences to make the world a better place."

SunPower by Stellar Solar produces Solar Cribs in collaboration with their marketing agency ArtichokeCreative. They offer quick, no-pressure solar quotes to home and business owners throughout Southern California.

About SunPower by Stellar Solar

SunPower by Stellar Solar is a leading California residential and commercial PV solar design and installation company, based in San Diego since 1998 with over 7,000+ installations across Southern California including notable commercial installations on The Salk Institute, US Foods, Cedars Sinai Hospital and more. Readers of the San Diego Union Tribune have voted them best solar panel company again in 2017 marking the third year in a row and fifth time in seven years winning the award. Their 5 Star Reviews on Yelp, A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and high customer ratings on Angie's list are further testament to their standing as the leading solar provider to homes, businesses and faith based organizations in San Diego County. Learn more at www.stellarsolar.net

About Artichoke Creative

Artichoke Creative is an integrated marketing agency founded in 2003 with locations in San Diego and Detroit. They are storytellers well versed in the art of creating a marketing mix that makes sense for their clients, works within their budget, and helps them sell more stuff. More at www.artichoke-creative.com

Media Contact:

David Boylan

858.395.6905

196109@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunpower-by-stellar-solars-latest-episode-of-solar-cribs-features-a-military-veteran-family-in-escondido-california-300656408.html

SOURCE SunPower by Stellar Solar

Related Links

http://www.stellarsolar.net

