SunPower by The Solar Quote Is Giving Away a Solar Power System to One Local Family

STOCKTON, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower by The Solar Quote has begun its third annual Extreme Solar Makeover. Californians have seen increasing electricity costs year-over-year.

This holiday season, SunPower by The Solar Quote is giving the gift of solar to one lucky Northern California family looking for freedom from high energy costs.

Extreme Solar Makeover Winner

"An important part of being a local business owner is giving back to the communities that we serve and this is a perfect opportunity to do so," said Chelsey Heil, CEO of SunPower by The Solar Quote. "There are amazing families we meet each day in our business, and we are fortunate enough to give back in this way each year."

From October 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019, SunPower by The Solar Quote will accept submissions. To be considered to win, nominees must own a home located in one of the following counties: Alameda, Calaveras, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, Sacramento, San Francisco, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Stanislaus, Solano, Sonoma, or Tuolumne. Residents can nominate themselves or someone else to receive a 10-solar-panel system from the company with installation costs included.

For the full terms and conditions or submit a nomination, visit sunpowerbythesolarquote.com/makeover and fill out the short form.

About SunPower by The Solar Quote:

SunPower by The Solar Quote is a SunPower Master-Dealer providing residential and commercial solar systems in Northern California. They are locally owned and operated with offices in Stockton. SunPower by The Solar Quote dedicates their time to helping customers reduce their energy costs with solar. For more information visit sunpowerbythesolarquote.com

