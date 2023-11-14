SunPower Corp. Class Action Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California against SunPower Corp.

Upcoming Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 26, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ("Wolf Haldenstein") announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) ("SunPower or the "Company") in United States District Court for the Northern District of California, on behalf of investors that incurred damages on their purchases in SunPower Corp. securities between March 9, 2023 and October 24, 2023, inclusive.

After the market closed on October 24, 2023, SunPower disclosed a material weakness in its internal controls over financial reporting and that the Company would be restating certain previously issued financial statements for fiscal year 2022 and the first two quarters of 2023.

SunPower explained that it had overstated the value of consignment inventory of certain micro inverter components, causing it to understate the associated cost of revenue.

On this news, SunPower's stock price fell 18.1% on October 25, 2023, on unusually high trading volume.

