SunPower Corporation Vice President Investor Relations Bob Okunski to Speak at Raymond James Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy service provider, today announced that Bob Okunski, vice president, investor relations, will speak at Raymond James' 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2020 at 11:35 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The event is being held at the JW Marriott Grand Lakes Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The event will be webcast live from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm .

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

