SunPower Creates Two New Leadership Roles to Drive Sustainability and Diversity Initiatives

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced the creation of two new leadership positions at the company to lead all initiatives related to Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I), respectively. Joanne Endow will serve as the Head of ESG, and Maribelle Bostic has been appointed director of DE&I. In these roles, Endow and Bostic will work to further the company's sustainability and diversity goals.

"As we look to tackle the vast social and environmental challenges facing our industry and nation, deepening our leadership bench from within our company continues to be a top priority," said Tom Werner, CEO and chairman of SunPower. "Both Joanne and Maribelle have been integral in shaping our ESG and DE&I strategies at SunPower, and their industry knowledge and company experience provide an invaluable perspective in leading us to a better future to continue to change the way our world is powered with a more equitable workforce."

Appointing Company Leaders from Within

Endow currently serves as SunPower's vice president of Corporate Audit and Advisory Services. Over the course of her 15-year tenure at SunPower, Endow has overseen several key initiatives across accounting, systems management and business process transformation. Endow will incorporate into her role driving the company's environmental, social and corporate governance initiatives across all processes and business units. These include oversight for the annual SunPower Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Report; the SunPower Product Discount program for universities and qualified nonprofits to purchase solar for educational and community-based projects; and our Horizons STEM Program that educates youth about solar power.

Bostic, an action-oriented advocate for DE&I, has more than 17 years of experience in human resources at SunPower. In her new role, Bostic will lead the company in advancing its DE&I commitments, including recruiting from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBUCs), diverse trade associations, and student and professional societies. In addition, Bostic will liaise with employee-led resource groups, strengthen the evaluation procedure to support minority-owned vendors, and establish policies to actively include minority-owned businesses in any RFP process.

Together, these leaders will work to maintain regular dialogues with SunPower senior management and the company's Board of Directors regarding ESG and DE&I initiatives. They will define and report on metrics to measure SunPower's progress in meeting corporate goals. Both Endow and Bostic assume their new roles effective immediately.

