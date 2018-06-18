SunPower Introduces its Record-Breaking Efficiency Solar Panel for Residential Customers During Intersolar Europe 2018

"Building on over 30 years of experience and more than 9 gigawatts of solar generating clean energy worldwide, SunPower continues to raise the bar with record-setting solar technology," said Gabi Bunea, SunPower vice president, research and development. "By engineering greater efficiency solar panels, we can fit more watts on the roof in the same amount of space when compared to conventional solar, offering customers the best value for energy."

The 370-watt X-Series solar panel offers 60 percent more power than a conventional solar panel from the same amount of roof space over 25 years. It only takes 15 SunPower panels to produce as much energy as 22 conventional panels, which means homeowners require fewer panels to generate an equal amount of electricity. Made with third-generation SunPower® Maxeon® solar cells that are built on a solid metal foundation for high reliability and performance, SunPower panels are virtually impervious to the corrosion and cracking that typically degrade conventional panels allowing the company to offer an industry-leading 25-year Combined Power and Product Warranty.

"In mature solar markets such as Europe, our customers expect high-quality, proven technology, and we're meeting those demands with SunPower's record-setting solar panels," said Chris de Jong, director of Netherlands' Isogoed Duurzaam Besparen B.V. and one of SunPower's 1,400 installation partners operating around the world. "We look forward to helping more homeowners save on monthly electric bills with a growing range of high-efficiency, reliable solar solutions from SunPower."

In addition, this year SunPower is expanding its suite of residential solar solutions for homeowners in EMEA and parts of APAC with the P-19 Series (P-19) solar panel offering 19 percent efficiency, which is currently available to commercial customers in select APAC markets. Engineered with the same innovative shingled cell design as the 17-percent efficient P-Series solar panel used in commercial applications, P-19 uses monocrystaline PERC solar cells to generate up to 32 percent more energy in the same space over 25 years when compared to conventional panels. The P-19 solar panel is a lower cost option compared to SunPower's E-Series and X-Series panels, yet still delivers high quality and reliability to customers, and is also backed by SunPower's 25-year Combined Power and Product Warranty.

Visit booth A2.171 at Intersolar Europe in Germany from June 20 to 22 to speak with a SunPower expert or view the solar technology in person. To find out if the new 370-watt X-Series and P-19 solar panels are available in your area, contact your nearest SunPower installer or visit www.sunpower.com.

