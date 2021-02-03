SunPower Launches New Monitoring App Enabling Homeowners to Manage Solar and Storage

Designed to integrate seamlessly with SunPower's existing homeowner platform, the mySunPower app makes it possible to optimize energy use, save money, and become less dependent on traditional energy providers in the face of rolling blackouts, natural disasters, and the impacts of climate change.

SunPower has completely rethought the monitoring experience for homeowners. Launch features include:

Storage system controls: mySunPower users can control their battery settings from the palm of their hand. Homeowners can set their battery to minimize energy costs, lower their carbon footprint, or preserve maximum resilience in the event of unforeseen power outages.

With live data, Equinox customers with production meters can view the immediate impact of their energy choices, including the effects of changing weather conditions, adjustments in battery settings, or even the use of small appliances such as a microwave in real time. In-app alerts: New notification features alert homeowners to important changes to their system status, connectivity, and weather conditions. Additional app features expected to be released later in 2021 include alerts for homeowners to prepare for rolling blackouts and other disruptions.

A TIPPING POINT FOR SOLAR AND STORAGE

According to data from Wood Mackenzie and the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), more than 25 percent of on-site solar systems will be paired with storage by 2025. The new mySunPower app will reduce the learning curve for customers adopting solar and storage through a completely revamped interface, actionable insights based on real-time data, and live in-app updates on the system's status and connectivity. This customer-focused innovation will help facilitate the adoption of solar and storage systems, such as SunPower's SunVault™ storage , transforming North America's distributed energy grid.

"The launch of the new mySunPower app represents a major step forward for solar and storage customers," said Jake Wachman, vice president of software product and engineering. "By combining system monitoring and control in a single, easy-to-use mobile application, SunPower is changing how homeowners interact with renewable energy technology. The new mySunPower app establishes solar and storage systems firmly in the growing smart home ecosystem."

The app will integrate seamlessly with the mySunPower web portal, offering consumers one experience from purchase and installation to monitoring. For more information on the new capabilities of the mySunPower app, please visit https://us.sunpower.com/products/software/mysunpower.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

