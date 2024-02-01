SunPower Provides Update on Discussions with Key Financial Partners

RICHMOND, Calif., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) (the "Company" or "SunPower"), a leading residential solar technology and energy services provider, today announced that it has received additional waiver extensions from Atlas Securitized Products Holdings, L.P., and Bank of America, providing for the extension of the latest temporary waivers until February 16, 2024.

Additionally, the Company announced the receipt of commitments for $20 million in financing from its majority shareholders TotalEnergies and Global Infrastructure Partners.

SunPower will use the runway afforded by this financing and the extensions to continue discussions with key financial partners as it evaluates all strategic alternatives toward a long-term financial solution.

About SunPower

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading residential solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions that give customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

