SunPower Receives Notification of Deficiency from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

RICHMOND, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) received on March 20, 2024, a notice (the "Notice") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Listing Rule"), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC, as a result of not having timely filed the Form 10-K with the SEC, as described more fully in the Company's Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed with the SEC on February 29, 2024.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq.

The Notice indicated that the Company must submit a plan to regain compliance with the Listing Rule within 60 calendar days and, following receipt of such plan, Nasdaq may grant an extension of up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-K due date, or until September 11, 2024, for the Company to regain compliance.

While the Company can provide no assurances as to timing, the Company is working diligently to finalize the Form 10-K and plans to file the Form 10-K as soon as practicable to regain compliance with the Listing Rule.

