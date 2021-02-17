SunPower Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar technology and energy services provider, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 3, 2021.

"2020 was a transformational year for SunPower: we successfully completed the spin-off of Maxeon, significantly improved our financial performance and rapidly shifted our sales strategy to meet increasing U.S. demand as consumers and businesses look to generate and store their own energy. Entering 2021, we are continuing to focus our efforts and investment on those markets that offer us strong growth potential — storage and energy services," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board. "We also finished the year with strong execution as we exceeded our GAAP net income and Adjusted EBITDA guidance, expanded our margins, strengthened our balance sheet and generated positive cash flow. Looking forward, with favorable industry tailwinds, increasing demand for our innovative solar solutions and further investment to significantly expand our solar and storage addressable market, we believe we are positioned to accelerate our growth through 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter Company Highlights

Strong sequential revenue / margin growth – met or exceeded guidance, $412 million net income, $39 million Adjusted EBITDA

net income, Adjusted EBITDA Further delevered balance sheet – successful convert tender, achieved net debt target ahead of plan

Residential and Light Commercial (RLC)

Residential strength – 24% gross margin, $36 million Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Added 13,000 customers, achieved record new homes backlog, rapidly ramping SunVault storage deployments

Expanded sales channels to increase market access and profitability – continued investment in software and energy services platform, digital and direct sales channel

Commercial and Industrial Solutions (C&I Solutions)

Strong execution - MW recognized up >65% sequentially, 18% gross margin, $8 million Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA Helix storage – >30% sales attach rate in 2020, backlog of >50MWh, pipeline >750MWh

Community Solar platform pipeline >90MW

($ Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 4th Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2020 4th Quarter 2019 Fiscal Year 2020 Fiscal Year 2019 GAAP revenue $341.8 $274.8 $401.6 $1,124.8 $1,092.2 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations 22.0% 13.5% 21.4% 14.9% 15.0% GAAP net income from continuing operations $412.5 $109.5 $47.4 $599.4 $206.8 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $2.08 $0.57 $0.29 $3.11 $1.31 Non-GAAP revenue1 $341.8 $274.8 $404.8 $1,130.0 $1,220.1 Non-GAAP gross margin1 22.3% 14.0% 22.5% 15.7% 15.4% Non-GAAP net (loss) income1 $26.6 $(6.5) $36.4 $(12.3) $(18.4) Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share1 $0.14 $(0.04) $0.23 $(0.07) $(0.13) Adjusted EBITDA1 $38.6 $8.6 $56.8 $40.1 $58.9 MW Recognized 153 108 188 483 510 Cash2 $232.8 $324.7 $302.0 $232.8 $302.0

Information presented above is for continuing operations only, and excludes results of Maxeon for all periods presented.

1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below 2Includes cash, and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

RLC

In the fourth quarter, RLC MW recognized increased by 35 percent sequentially due to strong demand across its retrofit, new homes and light commercial businesses. In residential, the company added more than 13,000 new customers, bringing its total installed base to more than 350,000. Gross margin for the quarter was 24%, driven by improved pricing, increasingly better financing economics and a continued mix shift to higher margin loan and lease sales as customers take advantage of SunPower's new, lower cost financing options. Also, customer demand for resiliency and energy management capabilities continues to drive significant interest in the company's SunVault residential solar plus storage solution as attach rates exceeded 20% in the fourth quarter. Given this strong demand, the company expects SunVault revenue of $100 million in 2021 and remains very confident in its battery supply chain to meet its forecasts. Finally, the company expanded its leadership in new homes with record backlog in the quarter as its current backlog now exceeds 180 MW with an additional 10 communities booked in the first month of year. As a result of these positive trends, continued investment in its digital and product strategy, as well as its initiatives to expand its addressable market through new sales channels, SunPower expects to see more than 40 percent annual revenue growth in its RLC segment through at least 2022.

C&I Solutions

The company's C&I Solutions business also performed well in the fourth quarter, maintaining its leading market position as installs rose more than 65 percent sequentially. Solid financial performance was primarily driven by gross margin expansion and strong execution on cost control programs. Demand for the company's Helix® storage solution also remains high as the company installed 18 MWh during the year as well as signing its first contracts associated with the California ESGIP storage program in the fourth quarter. Additionally, the company continued to expand its community solar pipeline to more than 90MW during the quarter. With a combined backlog and pipeline of more than 800 MWh and sales attach rates of 30%, the company believes C&I is well positioned to capitalize on the increased demand for its commercial storage and services solutions.

Consolidated Financials

"We were pleased with our execution and financial results for the quarter while continuing to aggressively invest in a number of strategic initiatives to rapidly expand our addressable market, including in our storage, digital and services platforms" said Manavendra Sial, SunPower chief financial officer. "We successfully completed our tender offer for our 2021 convertible bonds and our business units generated cash, enabling us to achieve our net debt target ahead of our analyst day forecast. Finally, we continued to make progress on lowering our cost of capital in both our residential loan and lease offerings, driving margin improvement as well as allowing us to maximize customer value."

Fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP results exclude net adjustments that, in the aggregate, increased GAAP income by $385.9 million, including $416.5 million related to a mark-to-market gain on equity investments. This was partially offset by $18.7 for income taxes, $6.2 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $3.7 million related to litigation expenses and $2.0 million related to business reorganization costs and other non-recurring items.

Financial Outlook

The company's first quarter and fiscal year 2021 guidance is as follows:

First quarter GAAP revenue of $270 to $330 million, GAAP net loss of $20 million to $10 million, MW recognized of 115 MW to 145 MW and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $10 to $20 million.

For fiscal year 2021, given the confidence it has in its business coming into the year, the company expects to meet or exceed its 2021 guidance provided at its Capital Markets Day including revenue growth of approximately 35% and MW recognized growth of approximately 25%.

Given strong industry tailwinds, continued federal policy support as well increased demand for its residential and commercial storage solutions, the company expects 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth of more than 40%.

The company will host a conference call for investors this afternoon to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 performance at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from SunPower's website at https://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm .

This press release contains both GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to the closest GAAP equivalent categories in the financial attachment of this press release. Please note that the company has posted supplemental information and slides related to its fourth quarter 2020 performance on the Events and Presentations section of SunPower's Investor Relations page at https://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed by one company that gives customers complete control over energy consumption, delivering grid independence, resiliency during power outages and cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our plans and expectations for our products, including anticipated demand and impacts on our market position and our ability to meet our targets and goals; (b) the anticipated financial impacts of our new residential leasing facility and expectations for demand, capacity and timing of full utilization; (c) expectations regarding our future performance based on bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (d) our expectations regarding our industry and market factors, including market and industry trends, and anticipated demand and volume; (e) the expected performance of our business lines, including confidence in 2021 forecasts, areas of focus, and new product cycles, as well as projected growth and attach rates; (f) our first quarter fiscal 2021 guidance, including GAAP revenue, net income, MW recognized, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions; and (g) our fiscal 2021 guidance, including GAAP revenue, net income, MW recognized, and Adjusted EBITDA and related assumptions; and (h) our expectations for 2022 Adjusted EBITDA growth and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; (2) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (3) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (4) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (5) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (6) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including our exclusive supply relationship with Maxeon Solar Technologies; (7) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; (8) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships; and (9) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

©2020 SunPower Corporation. All rights reserved. SUNPOWER, the SUNPOWER logo, HELIX, SUNVAULT, ONEROOF and THE POWER OF ONE are trademarks or registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

January 3, 2021

December 29, 2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents 232,765



$ 301,999

Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 5,518



26,348

Accounts receivable, net 108,864



127,878

Contract assets 114,506



99,426

Inventories 210,582



163,405

Advances to suppliers, current portion 2,814



31,843

Project assets - plants and land, current portion 21,015



12,650

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 94,251



86,755

Current assets of discontinued operations —



530,627

Total current assets 790,315



1,380,931









Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 8,521



9,354

Property, plant and equipment, net 46,766



55,860

Operating lease right-of-use assets 54,070



40,699

Solar power systems leased, net 50,401



54,338

Other intangible assets, net 697



7,121

Other long-term assets 695,712



277,805

Long-term assets of discontinued operations —



345,813

Total assets $ 1,646,482



$ 2,171,921









Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 166,066



$ 207,062

Accrued liabilities 121,915



116,276

Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,736



7,559

Contract liabilities, current portion 72,424



91,345

Short-term debt 97,059



44,473

Convertible debt, current portion 62,531



—

Current liabilities of discontinued operations —



431,694

Total current liabilities 529,731



898,409









Long-term debt 56,447



112,340

Convertible debt 422,443



820,259

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 43,608



36,657

Contract liabilities, net of current portion 30,170



31,922

Other long-term liabilities 157,597



157,774

Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations —



93,061

Total liabilities 1,239,996



2,150,422









Equity:





Preferred stock —



—

Common stock 170



168

Additional paid-in capital 2,685,920



2,661,819

Accumulated deficit (2,085,246)



(2,449,679)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,799



(9,512)

Treasury stock, at cost (205,476)



(192,633)

Total stockholders' equity 404,167



10,163

Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 2,319



11,336

Total equity 406,486



21,499

Total liabilities and equity $ 1,646,482



$ 2,171,921











SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December

29, 2019 Revenue:



















Solar power systems, components, and other

$ 338,507



$ 267,619



$ 397,526



$ 1,103,823



$ 1,063,150

Residential leasing

1,386



1,284



1,322



5,323



10,405

Solar services

1,917



5,903



2,769



15,683



18,671

Total revenue

341,810



274,806



401,617



1,124,829



1,092,226

Cost of revenue:



















Solar power systems, components, and other

264,515



233,144



312,352



946,164



913,299

Residential leasing

1,073



1,209



1,406



4,795



7,345

Solar services

1,071



3,313



1,785



6,743



8,104

Total cost of revenue

266,659



237,666



315,543



957,702



928,748

Gross profit

75,151



37,140



86,074



167,127



163,478

Operating expenses:



















Research and development

3,275



5,344



7,723



22,381



34,217

Sales, general and administrative

52,510



35,462



42,526



164,703



172,109

Restructuring charges

(134)



(97)



8,001



2,604



14,627

Loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(208)



386



(2,931)



45



25,352

Income from transition services agreement, net

(4,371)



(1,889)



—



(6,260)



—

Gain on business divestiture

124



—



—



(10,334)



(143,400)

Total operating expenses (income)

51,196



39,206



55,319



173,139



102,905

Operating income (loss)

23,955



(2,066)



30,755



(6,012)



60,573

Other income (expense), net:



















Interest income

72



104



129



754



2,313

Interest expense

(8,422)



(7,090)



(8,392)



(33,153)



(48,962)

Other, net

415,880



155,457



31,740



692,980



177,084

Other income, net

407,530



148,471



23,477



660,581



130,435

Income before income taxes and equity in earnings of unconsolidated investees

431,485



146,405



54,232



654,569



191,008

Provision for income taxes

(18,833)



(36,725)



(6,435)



(57,549)



(16,509)

Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

—



—



(1,000)



—



(1,716)

Net income from continuing operations

412,652



109,680



46,797



597,020



172,783

Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

—



(70,761)



(33,859)



(125,599)



(165,040)

Provision for income taxes

—



6,137



(2,953)



3,191



(10,122)

Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

—



58



(4,008)



(586)



(5,342)

Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

—



(64,566)



(40,820)



(122,994)



(180,504)

Net income (loss)

412,652



45,114



5,977



474,026



(7,721)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(177)



(230)



563



2,335



34,037

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

—



(258)



(1,100)



(1,313)



(4,157)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

(177)



(488)



(537)



1,022



29,880

Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ 412,475



$ 109,450



$ 47,360



$ 599,355



$ 206,820

Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders

$ —



$ (64,824)



$ (41,920)



$ (124,307)



$ (184,661)

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 412,475



$ 44,626



$ 5,440



$ 475,048



$ 22,159























Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders - basic:



















Continuing operations

$ 2.42



$ 0.64



$ 0.31



$ 3.53



$ 1.43

Discontinued operations

$ —



$ (0.38)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.73)



$ (1.28)

Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 2.42



$ 0.26



$ 0.04



$ 2.80



$ 0.15























Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders - diluted:



















Continuing operations

$ 2.08



$ 0.57



$ 0.29



$ 3.11



$ 1.31

Discontinued operations

$ —



$ (0.33)



$ (0.24)



$ (0.63)



$ (1.09)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 2.08



$ 0.24



$ 0.05



$ 2.48



$ 0.22























Weighted-average shares:



















Basic

170,267



170,113



152,439



169,801



144,796

Diluted

200,132



198,526



178,129



197,242



169,650

























SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December 29, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income (loss)

$ 412,652



$ 45,114



$ 5,977



$ 474,026



$ (7,721)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

2,567



11,927



18,059



48,304



80,081

Stock-based compensation

6,029



6,042



8,008



24,817



26,935

Non-cash interest expense

1,067



1,747



2,005



6,562



9,472

Non-cash restructuring charges

—



—



—



—



5,874

Bad debt expense

(464)



(2,568)



—



534



1,024

Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated investees

—



(58)



5,008



586



7,058

Gain on equity investments with readily determinable fair value

(416,455)



(155,431)



(29,250)



(692,100)



(158,288)

Loss (gain) on retirement of convertible debt

878



(104)



—



(2,182)



—

Loss (gain) on business divestiture

125



—



—



(10,334)



(143,400)

Gain on sale of equity investments without readily determinable fair value

—



—



—



—



(17,275)

Deferred income taxes

17,602



607



4,567



19,241



5,067

Loss (gain) on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

209



386



(2,931)



1,024



33,778

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—



—



(3,829)



—



777

Gain on sale of assets

—



—



—



—



(25,212)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable

(14,067)



54,119



(20,484)



98,962



(67,218)

Contract assets

10,708



(19,902)



(20,139)



(12,063)



(38,246)

Inventories

(17,701)



(5,382)



(20,311)



(29,808)



(128,404)

Project assets

3,015



703



7,050



(8,187)



(2,188)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(1,837)



(32,362)



(10,228)



(6,161)



(8,746)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

654



2,112



2,311



10,552



8,530

Long-term financing receivables, net - held for sale

—



—



—



—



(473)

Advances to suppliers

(2,814)



4,267



16,899



13,482



50,191

Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

(3,129)



51,095



15,384



(78,269)



79,394

Contract liabilities

17,842



(3,364)



19,404



(35,976)



27,531

Operating lease liabilities

(1,759)



(2,620)



(1,752)



(10,401)



(8,954)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

15,122



(43,672)



(4,252)



(187,391)



(270,413)

Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(1,403)



(2,369)



(12,295)



(14,577)



(47,395)

Cash paid for solar power systems

(1,134)



(2,747)



(1,458)



(6,528)



(53,284)

Proceeds from sale of assets

—



—



20,000



—



59,970

Cash outflow upon Maxeon Solar Spin-off, net of proceeds

8,996



(140,132)



—



(131,136)



—

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

—



6,588



—



6,588



—

Proceeds from business divestiture, net of de-consolidated cash

—



—



—



15,418



40,491

Purchases of marketable securities

—



(1,338)



—



(1,338)



—

Cash outflow from sale of residential lease portfolio

—



—



—



—



(10,923)

Proceeds from sale of distribution rights of debt financing

—



—



1,950



—



1,950

Proceeds from return of capital of equity investments with fair value option

—



—



5,474



7,724



—

Proceeds from sale of investments

133,600



73,290



—



253,039



42,957

Cash paid for investments with fair value option

—



—



—



—



(12,400)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

140,059



(66,708)



13,671



129,190



21,366

Cash flows from financing activities:



















Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

32,752



62,233



150,439



216,483



381,928

Repayment of bank loans and other debt

(44,607)



(63,735)



(61,920)



(227,677)



(271,015)

Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse residential financing, net of issuance costs

1,355



—



—



14,789



72,259

Repayment of non-recourse commercial and residential financing

(1,813)



(7,231)



—



(9,044)



(2,959)

Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

324



(302)



4,371



22



31,413

Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

(1,414)



22



—



(1,392)



(316)

Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse power plant and commercial financing, net of issuance costs

—



2,790



3,004



—



3,004

Payment for prior business combination

—



—



(30,000)



—



(39,000)

Proceeds of common stock equity offering, net of offering costs

—



—



171,834



—



171,834

Cash paid for repurchase of convertible debt

(239,554)



(8,037)



—



(334,732)



—

Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt

—



200,000



—



200,000



—

Settlement of contingent consideration arrangement, net of cash received

(776)



—



802



(776)



(1,646)

Receipt of contingent asset of a prior business combination

—



11



—



2,245



—

Equity offering costs paid

—



—



—



(928)



—

Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(4,387)



(74)



(908)



(12,842)



(5,565)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(258,120)



185,677



237,622



(153,852)



339,937

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(22)



109



881



200



(373)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(102,961)



75,406



247,922



(211,853)



90,517

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period1

349,765



274,359



210,735



458,657



363,763

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period1

$ 246,804



$ 349,765



$ 458,657



$ 246,804



$ 454,280























Non-cash transactions:



















Costs of solar power systems funded by liabilities

$ 635



$ 598



$ 2,671



$ 635



$ 2,671

Costs of solar power systems sourced from existing inventory

$ 1,018



$ —



$ 21,173



$ 1,018



$ 29,206

Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

$ 866



$ 36



$ 13,745



$ 866



$ 13,745

Contractual obligations satisfied with inventory

$ —



$ —



$ 1,701



$ —



$ 1,701

Assumption of debt by buyer in connection with sale of residential lease assets

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 69,076

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease obligations2

$ 1,008



$ 7,875



$ 7,398



$ 22,794



$ 111,142

Derecognition of financing obligations upon business divestiture

$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 590,884

Assumption of liabilities in connection with business divestiture

$ 9,056



$ 9,056



$ —



$ 9,056



$ —

Holdbacks in connection with business divestiture

$ 7,199



$ 7,199



$ —



$ 7,199



$ —

Holdbacks related to the sale of commercial sale-leaseback portfolio

$ —



$ —



$ 1,927



$ —



$ 1,927

Receivables in connection with sale of residential lease portfolio

$ —



$ —



$ 2,570



$ —



$ 2,570

Aged supplier financing balances reclassified from accounts payable to short-term debt

$ —



$ 39,178



$ 22,500



$ —



$ 45,352









1"Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents" balance consisted of "cash and cash equivalents", "restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion" and "restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion" financial statement line items on the condensed consolidated balance sheets for the respective periods.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, impairment of property, plant and equipment, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangible assets, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to mark to market gain on equity investments, litigation, gain on business divestiture, , transaction-related costs, business reorganization costs, restructuring charges (credits), gain on convertible debt repurchased, tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total SE, our controlling shareholder and a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of Total SE.

Legacy utility and power plant projects: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition of certain utility and power plant projects based on percentage-of-completion accounting and, when relevant, the allocation of revenue and margin to our project development efforts at the time of initial project sale. Under IFRS, such projects were accounted for when the customer obtains control of the promised goods or services which generally results in earlier recognition of revenue and profit than U.S. GAAP. Over the life of each project, cumulative revenue and gross margin are eventually equivalent under both GAAP and IFRS; however, revenue and gross margin is generally recognized earlier under IFRS.

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition on certain legacy sale-leaseback transactions entered into before December 31, 2018 , based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on December 31, 2018 , IFRS is aligned with GAAP.

, based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on , IFRS is aligned with GAAP. Mark-to-market gain in equity investments: The company recognizes adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by Total SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for such investments. Management believes that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total SE. and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to deconsolidate all the residential lease assets owned by us, the company sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in its residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. The loss on divestment, including adjustments to contingent consideration shortly after the closure of the transaction, and the remaining unsold residential lease assets impairment with its corresponding depreciation savings are excluded from the company's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Construction revenue on solar services contracts: Upon adoption of the new lease accounting guidance ("ASC 842") in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue and cost of revenue on solar services contracts with residential customers are recognized ratably over the term of those contracts, once the projects are placed in service. For non-GAAP results, the company recognizes revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on the expected cash proceeds to align with the legacy lease accounting guidance. Management believes it is appropriate to recognize revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on total expected cash proceeds, as it better reflects the company's ongoing results as such method aligns revenue and costs incurred most accurately in the same period. Starting in second quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer have this non-GAAP measure.

Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to the company's equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

Amortization of intangible assets: The company incurs amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, which includes patents, purchased technology, project pipeline assets, and in-process research and development. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they arise from prior acquisitions, which are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Gain on business divestiture: In second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contracts business to a third-party buyer. Similarly, in fiscal 2019, the company sold all of its membership interests in certain subsidiaries that own leasehold interests in projects subject to sale-leaseback financing arrangements. In connection with these divestitures, the company recognized gain within its income statement in the period in which the sale was completed. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such gain from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Litigation: We may be involved in various instances of litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries. We exclude gains or losses associated with such events because the gains or losses do not reflect our underlying financial results in the period incurred. We also exclude all expenses pertaining to litigation relating to businesses that discontinued as a result of spin-off of Maxeon Solar, for which we are indemnifying them. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude such charges from our non-GAAP results as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Transaction-related costs: In connection with material non-recurring transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from the company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Business reorganization costs: In connection with the reorganization of our business into an upstream and downstream, and subsequent announcement of the separation transaction to separate the Company into two independent, and publicly traded companies, we incurred and expect to continue to incur in upcoming quarters, non-recurring charges on third-party legal and consulting expenses to close the separation transaction. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Non-cash interest expense: The company incurs non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of items such as original issuance discounts on its debt. The company excludes non-cash interest expense because the expense does not reflect its financial results in the period incurred. Management believes that this adjustment for non-cash interest expense provides investors with a basis to evaluate the company's performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without non-cash interest expense.

Restructuring charges (credits): The company incurs restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Gain on convertible debt repurchased: In connection with the early repurchase of a portion of our 0.875% Convertible debentures due June 1, 2021 , we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

, we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results. Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. The company's non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. The company forecasts its annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.

Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, the company excludes the impact of the following items during the period:

Cash interest expense, net of interest income



Provision for income taxes



Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Adjustments to Revenue:



THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December 29,

2019 GAAP revenue

$ 341,810



$ 274,806



$ 401,617



$ 1,124,829



$ 1,092,226

Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

—



—



—



(207)



(259)

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

—



—



(44)



—



(44)

Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar services contracts

—



—



3,235



5,392



128,144

Non-GAAP revenue

$ 341,810



$ 274,806



$ 404,808



$ 1,130,014



$ 1,220,067





Adjustments to Gross Profit (Loss) / Margin:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December 29,

2019 GAAP gross profit from continuing operations

$ 75,151



$ 37,140



$ 86,074



$ 167,127



$ 163,478

Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

—



—



—



(34)



993

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

—



—



(75)



20



(4,763)

Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar service contracts

—



—



1,966



4,735



20,018

Loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(485)



(469)



(435)



(1,860)



(1,703)

Stock-based compensation expense

959



623



1,020



2,612



2,390

Amortization of intangible assets

—



1,189



1,783



4,757



7,135

Litigation

—



—



709



—



709

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

567



—



—



567



—

Restructuring (credits) charges

(12)



—



—



(12)



—

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 76,180



$ 38,483



$ 91,042



$ 177,912



$ 188,257























GAAP gross margin (%)

22.0 %

13.5 %

21.4 %

14.9 %

15.0 % Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

22.3 %

14.0 %

22.5 %

15.7 %

15.4 %



Adjustments to Net Income (Loss):





THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December 29,

2019 GAAP net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ 412,475



$ 109,450



$ 47,360



$ 599,355



$ 206,820

Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

—



—



—



(34)



993

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

—



—



(75)



20



5,680

Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

(416,456)



(155,431)



(28,250)



(690,818)



(156,345)

Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar service contracts

—



—



1,966



4,735



(7,012)

Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(693)



(83)



(3,366)



(1,815)



25,636

Litigation

3,650



395



714



4,530



714

Stock-based compensation expense

6,167



4,454



6,118



19,554



19,800

Amortization of intangible assets

—



1,189



1,783



4,759



7,135

Gain on business divestiture

53



—



—



(10,476)



(143,400)

Transaction-related costs

177



—



1,723



2,040



5,294

Business reorganization costs

1,537



—



—



1,537



—

Non-cash interest expense

—



—



3



—



3

Restructuring (credits) charges

(146)



(97)



8,039



1,992



14,110

Gain on convertible debt repurchased

540



(104)



—



(2,520)



—

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

567



—



—



567



—

Tax effect

18,700



33,769



385



54,314



2,202

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders

$ 26,571



$ (6,458)



$ 36,400



$ (12,260)



$ (18,370)





Adjustments to Net Income (loss) per diluted share





THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3, 2021

December 29,

2019 Net income (loss) per diluted share



















Numerator:



















GAAP net income available to common stockholders1

$ 412,475



$ 109,450



$ 47,360



$ 599,355



$ 206,820

Add: Interest expense on 4.00% debenture due 2023, net of tax

3,126



3,358



3,358



12,499



13,430

Add: Interest expense on 0.875% debenture due 2021, net of tax

421



467



691



1,824



2,765

GAAP net income available to common stockholders1

$ 416,022



$ 113,275



$ 51,409



$ 613,678



$ 223,015























Non-GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders1

$ 26,571



$ (6,458)



$ 36,400



$ (12,260)



$ (18,370)























Denominator:



















GAAP weighted-average shares

170,267



170,113



152,439



169,801



144,796

Effect of dilutive securities:



















Restricted stock units

5,216



3,560



3,565



318



2,729

0.875% debentures due 2021

7,581



7,785



8,203



10,055



8,203

4.00% debentures due 2023

17,068



17,068



13,922



17,068



13,922

GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares:

200,132



198,526



178,129



197,242



169,650























Non-GAAP weighted-average shares

170,267



170,113



152,439



169,801



144,796

Effect of dilutive securities:



















Restricted stock units

5,216



—



3,565



—



—

4.00% debentures due 2023

17,068



—



—



—



—

Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares1

192,551



170,113



156,004



169,801



144,796























GAAP dilutive net income per share - continuing operations

$ 2.08



$ 0.57



$ 0.29



$ 3.11



$ 1.31

Non-GAAP dilutive net income (loss) per share - continuing operations

$ 0.14



$ (0.04)



$ 0.23



$ (0.07)



$ (0.13)



1In accordance with the if-converted method, net loss available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 0.875% and 4.0% debentures if the debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net loss per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net loss per diluted share.



Adjusted EBITDA:





THREE MONTHS ENDED

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED



January 3,

2021

September 27, 2020

December 29, 2019

January 3,

2021

December 29, 2019 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ 412,475



$ 109,450



$ 47,360



$ 599,355



$ 206,820

Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

—



—



—



(34)



993

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

—



—



(75)



20



5,680

Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

(416,456)



(155,431)



(28,250)



(690,818)



(156,345)

Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar service contracts

—



—



1,966



4,735



(7,012)

(Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(693)



(83)



(3,366)



(1,815)



25,636

Litigation

3,650



395



714



4,530



714

Stock-based compensation expense

6,167



4,454



6,118



19,554



19,800

Amortization of intangible assets

—



1,189



1,783



4,759



7,135

Gain on business divestiture

53



—



—



(10,476)



(143,400)

Transaction-related costs

177



—



1,723



2,040



5,294

Business reorganization costs

1,537



—



—



1,537



—

Non-cash interest expense

—



—



3



—



3

Restructuring (credits) charges

(146)



(97)



8,039



2,592



14,110

Gain on convertible debt repurchased

540



(104)



—



(2,520)



—

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

567



—



—



567



—

Cash interest expense, net of interest income

8,350



6,918



8,263



32,452



33,954

Provision for income taxes

18,834



36,725



6,435



57,550



16,509

Depreciation

3,519



5,156



6,133



16,108



29,049

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 38,574



$ 8,572



$ 56,846



$ 40,136



$ 58,940



Q1 2021 GUIDANCE







(in thousands) Q1 2021 Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $270,000-$330,000 Net income (GAAP) $(20,000)-$(10,000) Adjusted EBITDA1 $10,000-$20,000

1. Estimated Adjusted EBITDA amount above for Q1 2021 includes net adjustments that decrease net income by approximately $7 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $11 million related to restructuring and related charges, $8 million related to interest expense, $2 million related to depreciation expense, and $2 million related to income taxes.

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA (In thousands, except percentages)

The following supplemental data represent the adjustments that are included or excluded from SunPower's non-GAAP revenue, gross profit/margin, net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share measures for each period presented in the Consolidated Statements of Operations contained herein.

THREE MONTHS ENDED



January 3, 2021

Revenue



Gross Profit / Margin

Operating expenses















Residential, Light

Commercial



Commercial and Industrial Solutions



Others



Intersegment eliminations



Residential, Light Commercial



Commercial

and Industrial Solutions



Others



Intersegment eliminations

Research and development

Sales,

general and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential

lease assets

Gain on business divestiture

Other income (expense),

net

Provision for income

taxes



Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders GAAP $ 257,932



$ 79,547



$ 9,959



$ (5,628)



$ 61,128



$ 13,559



$ (5,300)



$ 5,764



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



$ 412,475

Adjustments based on IFRS:





























































Mark-to-market gain on equity investments —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(416,456)



—



(416,456)

Other adjustments:





























































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets —



—



—



—



(485)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(208)



—



—



—



(693)

Litigation —



—



—



—







—



—



—



—



3,650



—



—



—



—



—



3,650

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



—



—



952



7



—



—



904



4,304



—



—



—



—



—



6,167

Gain on business divestiture —



—



—



—







—



—



—



—



—



—



—



124



(71)



—



53

Business reorganization costs —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,537



—



—



—



—



—



1,537

Transaction-related costs —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



177



—



—



—



—



—



177

Restructuring (credits) charges —



—



—



—



(12)



—



—



—



—



—



(134)



—



—



—



—



(146)

Gain on convertible debt repurchased —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



540



—



540

Impairment of property, plant and equipment —



—



—



—



—



567



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



567

Tax effect —



—



—



—



—









—



—



—



—



—



—



—









18,700



18,700

Non-GAAP $ 257,932



$ 79,547



$ 9,959



$ (5,628)



$ 61,583



$ 14,133



$ (5,300)



$ 5,764































$ 26,571





September 27, 2020



Revenue



Gross Profit / Margin

Operating expenses

















Residential, Light

Commercial



Commercial and Industrial Solutions



Others

Intersegment eliminations



Residential, Light Commercial



Commercial

and Industrial Solutions



Others

Intersegment eliminations

Research and development

Sales,

general and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential

lease assets

Gain on business divestiture

Other income (expense),

net

Provision

for income

taxes



Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders

GAAP $ 197,710



$ 74,333



$ 10,056

$ (7,293)



$ 34,625



$ 3,931



$ (3,168)

$ 1,752



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



$ 109,450

Adjustments based on IFRS:

























































Mark-to-market gain on equity investments —



—



—

—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



(155,431)



—



(155,431)

Other adjustments:

























































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets —



—



—

—



(469)



—



—

—



—



—



—



386



—



—



—



(83)

Litigation —



—



—

—



—



—



—

—



—



395



—



—



—



—



—



395

Stock-based compensation expense —



—



—

—



623



—



—

—



—



3,831



—



—



—



—



—



4,454

Amortization of intangible assets —



—



—

—



—



1,189



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,189

Restructuring charges —



—



—

—



—



—



—

—



—



—



(97)



—



—



—



—



(97)

Gain on convertible debt repurchased —



—



—

—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



(104)



—



(104)

Tax effect —



—



—

—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



33,769



33,769

Non-GAAP $ 197,710



$ 74,333



$ 10,056

$ (7,293)



$ 34,779



$ 5,120



$ (3,168)

$ 1,752































$ (6,458)





December 29, 2019



Revenue



Gross Profit / Margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial



Commercial and Industrial Solutions

Others



Intersegment eliminations



Residential, Light Commercial



Commercial

and Industrial Solutions

Others

Intersegment eliminations

Research and development

Sales,

general and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

Loss on sale and impairment of residential

lease assets

Other income (expense),

net

Benefit

from income

taxes

Equity in

earnings of unconsolidated investees

Gain (Loss)

attributable to non- controlling interests



Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders

GAAP $ 253,483



$ 87,538

$ 78,072



$ (17,476)



$ 41,120



$ 162

$ 11,511

$ 33,281



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



$ 47,360

Adjustments based on IFRS:



























































Legacy sale-leaseback transactions (44)



—

—



—



(75)



—

—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(75)

Mark-to-market gain on equity investments —



—

—



—



—



—

—

—



—



—



—



—



(29,250)



—



1,000



—



(28,250)

Other adjustments:



























































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets —



—

—



—



(435)



—

—

—



—



—



—



(2,931)



—



—



—



—



(3,366)

Construction revenue on solar services contracts 3,235



—

—



—



1,966



—

—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,966

Litigation —



—

—



—



709



—

—

—



—



5



—



—



—



—



—



—



714

Stock-based compensation expense —



—

—



—



1,020



—

—

—



—



5,098



—



—



—



—



—



—



6,118

Amortization of intangible assets —



—

—



—



—



1,783

—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,783

Transaction-related costs —



—

—



—



—



—

—

—



—



1,723



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,723

Non-cash interest expense





























3



























3

Restructuring charges —



—

—



—



—



—

—

—



—



—



8,039



—



—



—



—



—



8,039

Tax effect —



—

—



—



—



—

—

—



—



—



—



—



—



385



—



—



385

Non-GAAP $ 256,674



$ 87,538

$ 78,072



$ (17,476)



$ 44,305



$ 1,945

$ 11,511

$ 33,281



































$ 36,400





TWELVE MONTHS ENDED





January 3, 2021

Revenue



Gross Profit / Margin

Operating expenses























Residential, Light

Commercial



Commercial and Industrial Solutions

Others



Intersegment eliminations



Residential, Light Commercial



Commercial

and Industrial Solutions



Others

Intersegment eliminations

Research and development

Sales,

general and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential

lease assets

Gain on business divestiture

Other income (expense),

net

Benefit

from income

taxes

Equity in

earnings of unconsolidated investees

Gain (Loss)

attributable to non- controlling interests



Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders GAAP $ 842,681



$ 255,018

$ 65,574



$ (38,444)



$ 150,596



$ 23,368



$ (24,205)

$ 17,368



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



$ 599,355

Adjustments based on IFRS:

































































Legacy utility and power plant projects —



(207)

—



—



—



(34)



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(34)

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions —



—

—



—



20



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



20

Mark-to-market gain on equity investments —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



(690,818)



—



—



—



(690,818)

Other adjustments:

































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets —



—

—



—



(1,860)



—



—

—



—



—



—



45



—



—



—



—



—



(1,815)

Construction revenue on solar services contracts 5,392



—

—



—



4,735



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,735

Litigation —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



4,530



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,530

Stock-based compensation expense —



—

—



—



2,605



7



—

—



904



16,038



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



19,554

Amortization of intangible assets —



—

—



—



—



4,759



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,759

Gain on business divestiture —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



(10,334)



(142)



—



—



—



(10,476)

Business reorganization costs —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



1,537



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,537

Gain on convertible notes repurchased —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



(2,520)



—



—



—



(2,520)

Transaction-related costs —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



2,040



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



2,040

Restructuring (credits) charges —



—

—



—



(12)



—



—

—



—



—



2,004



—



—



—



—



—



—



1,992

Impairment of property, plant and equipment —



—

—



—



—



567



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



567

Tax effect —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



54,314



—



—



54,314

Non-GAAP $ 848,073



$ 254,811

$ 65,574



$ (38,444)



$ 156,084



$ 28,667



$ (24,205)

$ 17,368







































$ (12,260)





December 29, 2019

Revenue



Gross Profit / Margin

Operating expenses























Residential, Light

Commercial



Commercial and Industrial Solutions

Others



Intersegment eliminations



Residential, Light Commercial



Commercial

and Industrial Solutions



Others

Intersegment eliminations

Research and development

Sales,

general and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential

lease assets

Gain on business divestiture

Other income (expense),

net

Benefit

from income

taxes

Equity in

earnings of unconsolidated investees

Gain (Loss)

attributable to non- controlling interests



Net income (loss)

attributable to stockholders GAAP $ 735,753



$ 243,570

$ 156,615



$ (43,712)



$ 92,083



$ (981)



$ 39,569

$ 32,807



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



$ 206,820

Adjustments based on IFRS:

































































Legacy utility and power plant projects —



(259)

—



—



—



993



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



993

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions (44)



—

—



—



(4,763)



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



10,443



—



—



—



5,680

Mark-to-market gain on equity investments —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



(157,345)



—



1,000



—



(156,345)

Other adjustments:

































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets —



—

—



—



(1,703)



—



—

—



—



—



—



33,779



—



—



—



—



(6,440)



25,636

Construction revenue on solar services contracts 128,144



—

—



—



20,018



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(27,030)



(7,012)

Litigation —



—

—



—



709



—



—

—



—



5



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



714

Stock-based compensation expense —



—

—



—



2,390



—



—

—



—



17,410



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



19,800

Amortization of intangible assets —



—

—



—



—



7,135



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



7,135

Gain on business divestiture —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



(143,400)



—



—



—



—



(143,400)

Transaction-related costs —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



5,294



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



5,294

Non-cash interest expense —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



3



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



3

Restructuring charges —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



14,110



—



—



—



—



—



—



14,110

Tax effect —



—

—



—



—



—



—

—



—



—



—



—



—



—



2,202



—



—



2,202

Non-GAAP $ 863,853



$ 243,311

$ 156,615



$ (43,712)



$ 108,734



$ 7,147



$ 39,569

$ 32,807







































$ (18,370)



SOURCE SunPower Corp.

Related Links

https://www.sunpower.com

