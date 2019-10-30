SunPower Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended Sept. 29, 2019.

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Continued strength in U.S. and international distributed generation (DG) markets

Generated positive cash at the business unit level for the quarter

SunPower Energy Services (SPES)

Record residential and new homes bookings - strong traction in California ahead of 2020 new home solar mandate

ahead of 2020 new home solar mandate Formally launched Equinox Storage solution for the residential market

SunPower Technologies (SPT)

Record shipments into international DG markets – more than 70 percent of volume

Tracking to a fourth quarter agreement on potential investment to expand Maxeon 5 production

($ Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 3rd Quarter 2019 2nd Quarter 2019 3rd Quarter 2018 GAAP revenue $476.0 $436.3 $428.3 GAAP gross margin 10.1% 4.5% 2.3% GAAP net income (loss) $(15.0) $121.5 $(89.8) GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share $(0.11) $0.75 $(0.64) Non-GAAP revenue1 $491.7 $481.9 $443.4 Non-GAAP gross margin1 15.9% 10.5% 4.7% Non-GAAP net income (loss)1 $10.6 $(31.1) $(40.9) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share1 $0.07 $(0.22) $(0.29) Adjusted EBITDA1 $42.0 $8.0 $6.7 MW Deployed 586 622 346



1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Third Quarter 2019 Results

"Our third quarter results reflect continuing execution of our strategic plan," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board. "We met our financial outlook for the quarter and demonstrated ongoing progress against our key growth initiatives including the further ramp of our Maxeon 5 technology scale-up, adding to our storage and services offerings, and expanding our digital platforms.

SunPower Energy Services (SPES)

"We executed well in our North American residential business with revenue growth of more than 12 percent year-over-year and record bookings during the quarter as we benefitted from the strength of our channel model. Also, building on the success of our commercial Helix Storage solution, we officially launched our residential Equinox Storage product in the third quarter. Our Equinox platform is the industry's only fully integrated solar and storage solution designed, engineered and warranted by one company. In new homes, we continued to expand our commanding position in the market ahead of California's 2020 new home solar mandate as we posted another record bookings and shipments quarter with a backlog now exceeding 40,000 homes.

"In Commercial, we maintained our market share lead as year-over-year deployments rose. Our channel and origination teams are executing well as our backlog continues to grow. However, project deployment execution has been disappointing and we are undertaking a number of initiatives in our direct business that we believe will drive stronger financial performance starting in the fourth quarter. Finally, demand for our Helix Storage solution remains high as our pipeline exceeds 145 megawatts (MW) with attach rates of 35 percent.

SunPower Technologies (SPT)

"SPT posted another strong quarter driven primarily by ongoing growth in our global DG supply business, especially in Europe, Korea and Australia. We also continued to build solid power plant supply agreement backlog into 2020. The ramp of our industry leading Maxeon 5 cell and panel technology continues as we commenced production on our second production line this quarter. Also, we have made progress toward finalizing a potential investment to accelerate Maxeon 5 production and expect to be in a position to announce this agreement in the fourth quarter. Finally, we are pleased to see strong escalating demand for our Performance Series (P-Series) product as we expect to ship a combined volume of over 1.3 gigawatts (GW) of P-Series panels in 2019 from our joint venture and our Oregon manufacturing facility," Werner concluded.

Consolidated Financials

"We were pleased with our third quarter financial performance," said Manavendra Sial, SunPower chief financial officer. "In relation to the balance sheet, we increased our liquidity, generating positive cash at the business unit level while further reducing our legacy liabilities. Finally, we were pleased to announce our second partnership with Hannon Armstrong that enables a highly capital efficient and flexible structure to finance our 200 MW of safe harbor inventory."

Third quarter fiscal year 2019 non-GAAP results exclude net adjustments that, in the aggregate, increased non-GAAP earnings by $25.7 million, including $23.9 million related to the cost of above-market polysilicon, $7.0 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $6.1 million related to business reorganization costs, $5.1 million related to loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, $4.3 million restructuring expense, $2.2 million related to business process improvement costs, $1.8 million related to amortization of intangible assets, $1.2 million related to construction revenue on solar services contracts, $1.0 million transaction-related costs, and $0.9 million related to tax effect, partially offset by $27.6 million related to mark-to-market gain on equity investment and $0.2 million related to legacy sale-leaseback transactions.

Financial Outlook

The company's fourth quarter 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is as follows: on a GAAP basis, revenue of $520 million to $720 million, gross margin of 11 percent to 12 percent and net loss of $28 million to $8 million. On a non-GAAP basis, the company expects revenue of $520 million to $720 million, gross margin of 16 percent to 19 percent, Adjusted EBITDA of $74 million to $94 million and MW deployed in the range of 445 MW to 645 MW.

The company's fiscal year 2019 GAAP and non-GAAP guidance is as follows: on a GAAP basis, revenue of $1.8 billion to $2.0 billion and a net loss of $20 million to $0 million. On a non-GAAP basis, revenue of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion and operational expenses of less than $270 million. Gigawatts deployed is expected to be in the range of 2.1 GW to 2.3 GW in addition to the company's safe harbor program and capital expenditures of approximately $65 million. The company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 guidance includes approximately $20 million in gross margin attributable to certain legacy power plant projects.

The company is maintaining its fiscal year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $100 million to $120 million.

The company will host a conference call for investors this afternoon to discuss its third quarter 2019 performance at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call will be webcast and can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

This press release contains both GAAP and non-GAAP financial information. Non-GAAP figures are reconciled to the closest GAAP equivalent categories in the financial attachment of this press release. Please note that the company has posted supplemental information and slides related to its third quarter 2019 performance on the Events and Presentations section of SunPower's Investor Relations page at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our plans and expectations regarding potential investment to expand Maxeon 5 production, including timing, certainty and impact; (b) our expectations and plans regarding market traction, growth, demand, and volume; (c) our plans and expectations for our products and planned products, including anticipated markets and demand, cost impacts, and impacts on our financial performance and our ability to meet our targets and goals; (d) our plans and expectations for initiatives to improve execution and performance in our commercial business, including timing and anticipated impact on financial performance; (e) our plans and expectations regarding manufacturing expansion, and production goals and ramps, including the timing of our ramp of Maxeon 5 and P-Series production expansion; (f) our plans and expectations for our safe harbor program and our joint venture with Hannon Armstrong; (g) the expected sale of certain legacy power plant projects, including timing and impact on financial statements; (h) our positioning for future success and profitability and long-term competitiveness, and our ability to achieve our financial and strategic goals; (i) our fourth quarter fiscal 2019 guidance, including GAAP revenue, gross margin, and net loss, as well as non-GAAP revenue, gross margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and MW deployed, and related assumptions; and (j) fiscal year 2019 guidance, including, GAAP and non-GAAP revenue, net loss, non-GAAP operational expenses, non-GAAP GW deployed, non- GAAP capital expenditures, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) challenges in executing transactions key to our strategic plans, including regulatory and other challenges that may arise; (2) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (3) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (4) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; (5) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (6) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (7) fluctuations in our operating results; (8) appropriately sizing our manufacturing capacity and containing manufacturing and logistics difficulties that could arise; and (9) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Sep. 29,

Dec. 30,

2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 188,983

$ 309,407 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 10,097

41,762 Restricted short-term marketable securities 6,033

- Accounts receivable, net 205,667

175,605 Contract assets 78,868

58,994 Inventories 388,508

308,146 Advances to suppliers, current portion 75,366

37,878 Project assets - plants and land, current portion 20,260

10,796 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,643

131,183 Total current assets 1,106,425

1,073,771







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 11,655

12,594 Restricted long-term marketable securities -

5,955 Property, plant and equipment, net 335,375

839,871 Operating lease right-of-use assets 46,283

- Solar power systems leased and to be leased, net 55,444

92,557 Advances to suppliers, net of current portion 62,914

133,694 Long-term financing receivables, net - held for sale -

19,592 Other intangible assets, net 9,504

12,582 Other long-term assets 262,072

162,033 Total assets $ 1,889,672

$ 2,352,649







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 440,267

$ 325,550 Accrued liabilities 194,367

235,252 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 8,644

- Contract liabilities, current portion 118,644

104,130 Short-term debt 80,297

40,074 Total current liabilities 842,219

705,006







Long-term debt 48,460

40,528 Convertible debt 819,783

818,356 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 44,807

- Contract liabilities, net of current portion 67,930

99,509 Other long-term liabilities 226,729

839,136 Total liabilities 2,049,928

2,502,535







Equity:





Preferred stock -

- Common stock 143

141 Additional paid-in capital 2,483,815

2,463,370 Accumulated deficit (2,455,119)

(2,480,988) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,791)

(4,150) Treasury stock, at cost (191,725)

(187,069) Total stockholders' deficit (166,677)

(208,696) Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 6,421

58,810 Total deficit (160,256)

(149,886) Total liabilities and equity $ 1,889,672

$ 2,352,649

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 29,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





















Revenue:



















SunPower Energy Services

$ 277,688

$ 211,726

$ 263,576

$ 667,635

$ 780,187 SunPower Technologies

333,896

314,971

289,630

879,671

791,754 Intersegment eliminations

(135,626)

(90,416)

(124,943)

(286,842)

(302,693) Total revenue

475,958

436,281

428,263

1,260,464

1,269,248 Cost of revenue:



















SunPower Energy Services

248,417

189,262

217,196

608,757

644,109 SunPower Technologies

315,293

317,717

307,527

915,878

1,200,037 Intersegment eliminations

(136,003)

(90,498)

(106,337)

(294,937)

(285,388) Total cost of revenue

427,707

416,481

418,386

1,229,698

1,558,758 Gross profit (loss)

48,251

19,800

9,877

30,766

(289,510) Operating expenses:



















Research and development

16,101

18,159

15,898

49,253

66,225 Sales, general and administrative

64,734

61,978

76,069

189,569

206,272 Restructuring charges

4,283

2,453

3,923

6,071

18,604 Loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

10,756

8,301

53,537

28,283

170,898 Gain on business divestiture

-

(137,286)

(59,347)

(143,400)

(59,347) Total operating expenses (income)

95,874

(46,395)

90,080

129,776

402,652 Operating income (loss)

(47,623)

66,195

(80,203)

(99,010)

(692,162) Other income (expense), net:



















Interest income

1,025

566

1,087

2,443

2,280 Interest expense

(10,649)

(16,424)

(25,972)

(43,864)

(77,796) Other, net

45,184

67,768

(3,643)

146,025

48,775 Other income (expense), net

35,560

51,910

(28,528)

104,604

(26,741) Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

(12,063)

118,105

(108,731)

5,594

(718,903) Provision for income taxes

(5,378)

(6,068)

(3,680)

(17,243)

(9,389) Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

(1,767)

(1,963)

(1,500)

(2,050)

(17,059) Net income (loss)

(19,208)

110,074

(113,911)

(13,699)

(745,351) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

4,191

11,385

24,085

30,417

92,434 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ (15,017)

$ 121,459

$ (89,826)

$ 16,718

$ (652,917)











































Basic net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders

$ (0.11)

$ 0.85

$ (0.64)

$ 0.12

$ (4.64) Diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders

$ (0.11)

$ 0.75

$ (0.64)

$ 0.12

$ (4.64)





















Basic weighted-average shares

142,553

142,471

141,027

142,248

140,722 Diluted weighted-average shares

142,553

166,837

141,027

144,736

140,722

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)

























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 29,

Jun. 30,

Sep. 30,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 30,



2019

2019

2018

2019

2018





















Cash flows from operating activities:



















Net income (loss)

$ (19,208)

$ 110,074

$ (113,911)

$ (13,699)

$ (745,351) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization

15,298

22,534

24,743

62,022

103,144 Stock-based compensation

6,991

6,270

6,390

18,927

20,087 Non-cash interest expense

2,542

2,510

3,871

7,468

12,133 Non-cash restructuring charges

3,528

2,346

-

5,874

- Dividend from equity method investee

-

-

-

-

3,947 Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

1,767

1,963

1,501

2,050

17,059 Mark-to-market (gain) loss on equity investment with readily determinable fair value

(28,538)

(67,500)

6,225

(129,038)

6,225 Gain on business divestiture

-

(137,286)

(59,347)

(143,400)

(59,347) Gain on sale of investments without readily determinable fair value

(17,275)

-

(543)

(17,275)

(50,568) Deferred income taxes

(1,545)

(4)

1,575

500

3,006 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

777

-

777

369,168 Loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

10,755

16,728

53,537

36,709

170,898 Gain on sale of assets

(21,383)

-

-

(21,383)

- Other, net

-

-

(3,294)

-

(5,737) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

10,995

(39,473)

(82,481)

(75,694)

(361,740) Accounts receivable

2,921

(60,827)

(15,057)

(45,710)

(19,090) Contract assets

(25,516)

5,697

(2,639)

(18,107)

(38,014) Inventories

(45,989)

(20,386)

(27,942)

(108,093)

(103,791) Project assets

(3,040)

(6,974)

(20,226)

(9,238)

(9,140) Prepaid expenses and other assets

16,967

(27,212)

5,616

1,482

39,924 Operating lease right-of-use assets

14,999

(11,383)

-

6,219

- Long-term financing receivables, net - held for sale

481

657

(42,775)

(473)

(151,931) Advances to suppliers

8,518

11,719

14,059

33,292

29,181 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

52,810

40,018

10,387

64,009

(69,056) Contract liabilities

4,709

17,996

(3,904)

8,127

(39,823) Operating lease liabilities

(15,865)

11,222

-

(7,202)

- Net cash used in operating activities

(36,073)

(81,061)

(161,734)

(266,162)

(517,076) Cash flows from investing activities:



















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(16,896)

(11,656)

(12,346)

(35,100)

(37,708) Cash paid for solar power systems, leased, net

-

-

(16,971)

-

(55,659) Cash paid for solar power systems

(8,503)

(15,723)

(904)

(51,826)

(4,340) Dividend from equity method investee

-

-

-

-

12,952 Proceeds from sale of investments

42,957

-

-

42,957

417,766 Proceeds from sale of assets

39,742

228

-

39,970

- Proceeds from business divestiture, net of cash sold

-

30,814

13,257

40,491

13,257 Cash outflow from the sale of residential lease portfolio

(16,397)

-

-

(16,397)

- Cash paid for investments in unconsolidated investees

(2,400)

(10,000)

-

(12,400)

(14,061) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

38,503

(6,337)

(16,964)

7,695

332,207 Cash flows from financing activities:



















Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

87,823

75,687

51,018

231,489

167,477 Repayment of 0.75% debentures due 2018, bank loans and other debt

(84,035)

(66,688)

(56,702)

(209,095)

(476,229) Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse residential financing, net of issuance costs

6,528

43,476

120,099

72,259

187,208 Repayment of non-recourse residential financing

(1,803)

(1,156)

(5,032)

(2,959)

(14,931) Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

1,842

8,590

34,388

31,413

107,678 Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

-

(316)

(6,594)

(316)

(19,176) Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse power plant and commercial financing, net of issuance costs

-

-

27,980

-

50,266 Repayment of non-recourse power plant and commercial financing

-

-

(221)

-

(4,899) Payment for prior business combination

-

(9,000)

-

(9,000)

- Settlement of contingent consideration arrangement

-

-

-

(2,448)

- Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(292)

(493)

(349)

(4,657)

(5,249) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

10,063

50,100

164,587

106,686

(7,855) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

(1,510)

147

1,896

(1,247)

772 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

10,983

(37,151)

(12,215)

(153,028)

(191,952) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

199,752

236,903

364,600

363,763

544,337 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period

$ 210,735

$ 199,752

$ 352,385

$ 210,735

$ 352,385





















Non-cash transactions:



















Costs of solar power systems, leased, sourced from existing inventory

$ -

$ -

$ 8,769

$ -

$ 30,409 Costs of solar power systems, leased, funded by liabilities

$ -

$ -

$ 4,903

$ -

$ 4,903 Costs of solar power systems sourced from existing inventory

$ 8,033

$ 4,767

$ -

$ 29,206

$ - Costs of solar power systems funded by liabilities

$ 3,604

$ 4,529

$ -

$ 3,604

$ - Costs of solar power systems under sale-leaseback financing arrangements, sourced from project assets

$ -

$ -

$ 14,628

$ -

$ 30,208 Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

$ 11,911

$ 22,560

$ 11,453

$ 11,911

$ 11,453 Contractual obligations satisfied with inventory

$ -

$ -

$ 8,035

$ -

$ 48,916 Accounts receivable due to business divestiture

$ -

$ -

$ 10,000

$ -

$ 10,000 Acquisition of noncontrolling interests funded by Mezzanine Loan proceeds

$ -

$ -

$ 12,400

$ -

$ 12,400 Accounts reivable due to disposal of shares in joint venture

$ -

$ -

$ 4,635

$ -

$ 4,635 Stock consideration received due to business divestiture

$ -

$ -

$ 42,600

$ -

$ 42,600 Assumption of debt by buyer upon sale of equity interest

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 27,321 Assumption of debt by buyer in connection with sale of residential lease assets

$ 69,076

$ -

$ -

$ 69,076

$ - Receivables in connection with sale of residential lease portfolio

$ 8,043

$ -

$ -

$ 8,043

$ - Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations

$ 8,939

$ 13,280

$ -

$ 103,744

$ - Derecognition of financing obligations upon business divestiture

$ -

$ 590,884

$ -

$ 590,884

$ - Holdback related to business divestiture

$ -

$ 2,425

$ -

$ 2,425

$ - Holdback related to sale of assets

$ 18,300

$ -

$ -

$ 18,300

$ - Aged supplier financing balances reclassified from AP to short-term debt

$ 22,852

$ -

$ -

$ 22,852

$ -

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP revenue includes adjustments relating to 8point3, legacy utility and power plant projects, legacy sale-leaseback transactions and construction services for residential customer contracts, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to impairment and sale of residential lease assets, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, cost of above-market polysilicon, stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and depreciation of idle equipment, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to gain on business divestiture, transaction-related costs, business reorganization costs, non-cash interest expense, restructuring expense, the tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, and other items, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments as non-GAAP net loss, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total S.A., our controlling shareholder and a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of Total S.A.

8point3: The company includes adjustments related to the sales of projects contributed to 8point3 Group, an equity method investee ("8point3") based on the difference between the fair market value of the consideration received and the net carrying value of the projects contributed, of which, a portion is deferred in proportion to the company's retained equity stake in 8point3. The deferred profit is subsequently recognized over time. Under GAAP, these sales are recognized under either real estate, lease, or consolidation accounting guidance depending upon the nature of the individual asset contributed, with outcomes ranging from no, partial, or full profit recognition. IFRS profit, less deferrals associated with retained equity, is recognized for sales related to the residential lease portfolio. Revenue for other projects sold is deferred until those projects reach commercial operation. On June 19, 2018 , the company sold its equity interest in the 8point3 Group.

, the company sold its equity interest in the 8point3 Group. Legacy utility and power plant projects: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition of certain utility and power plant projects based on percentage-of-completion accounting and, when relevant, the allocation of revenue and margin to our project development efforts at the time of initial project sale. Under IFRS, such projects are accounted for when the customer obtains control of the promised goods or services which generally results in earlier recognition of revenue and profit than U.S. GAAP. Over the life of each project, cumulative revenue and gross margin will eventually be equivalent under both GAAP and IFRS; however, revenue and gross margin will generally be recognized earlier under IFRS.

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition on certain legacy sale-leaseback transactions entered into before December 31, 2018 , based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases , on December 31, 2018 , IFRS is aligned with GAAP.

, based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, , on , IFRS is aligned with GAAP. Mark-to-market (gain) loss in equity investments: The company recognizes adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by Total S.A. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for such investments. Management believes that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total S.A. and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Business process improvement costs: During prior quarter ended June 30, 2019 , the company initiated a project to improve its manufacturing and related processes to improve gross margin in coming years and engaged third party experts to consult on business process improvements. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude these consulting expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures as they are non-recurring in nature, and are not reflective of the company's ongoing operating results

, the company initiated a project to improve its manufacturing and related processes to improve gross margin in coming years and engaged third party experts to consult on business process improvements. Management believes it is appropriate to exclude these consulting expenses from our Non-GAAP financial measures as they are non-recurring in nature, and are not reflective of the company's ongoing operating results Loss (gain) on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, the company made the decision to sell or refinance its interest in the residential lease portfolio and as a result of this triggering event, determined it was necessary to evaluate the potential for impairment in its ability to recover the carrying amount of the residential lease portfolio. In accordance with such evaluation, the company recognized a non-cash impairment charge on its solar power systems leased and to be leased and an allowance for losses related financing receivables. In connection with the impairment loss, the carrying values of the company's solar power systems leased and to be leased were reduced which resulted in lower depreciation charges. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the company sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in its residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. The loss on divestment and the remaining unsold residential lease assets impairment with its corresponding depreciation savings are excluded from the company's non-GAAP results as they are non-cash in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, in the third quarter of fiscal 2019, in continuation with our intention to deconsolidate all the residential lease assets owned by us, we sold the remainder of residential lease assets still owned by us, that were not previously sold. Such activity is excluded from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of ongoing non-GAAP results.

Impairment of property, plant, and equipment: In the second quarter of fiscal 2018, the company announced its proposed plan to change the corporate structure into the Upstream business unit and Downstream business unit, and long-term strategy to replace IBC technology to NGT. Accordingly, the company expects to upgrade the equipment associated with our manufacturing operations for the production of NGT over the next several years. In connection with these events, the company determined indicators of impairment existed and therefore performed an evaluation of the recoverability of the asset group. In accordance with such evaluation, the company recognized a non-cash impairment charge on its property, plant and equipment. Such asset impairment is excluded from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of ongoing segment results.

Construction revenue on solar services contracts: Upon adoption of the new lease accounting guidance ("ASC 842") in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue and cost of revenue on solar services contracts with residential customers are recognized ratably over the term of those contracts, once the projects are placed in service. For non-GAAP results, the company recognizes revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on the expected cash proceeds to align with the legacy lease accounting guidance. Management believes it is appropriate to recognize revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on total expected cash proceeds, as it better reflects the company's ongoing results as such method aligns revenue and costs incurred most accurately in the same period.

Cost of above-market polysilicon: The company has entered into multiple long-term, fixed-price supply agreements to purchase polysilicon for periods of up to 10 years. The prices in select legacy supply agreements, which incorporate a cash portion and a non-cash portion attributable to the amortization of prepayments made under the agreements, significantly exceed current market prices. Additionally, in order to reduce inventory and improve working capital, the company has periodically elected to sell polysilicon inventory in the marketplace at prices below the company's purchase price, thereby incurring a loss. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude the impact of its above-market cost of polysilicon, including the effect of above-market polysilicon on product costs, losses incurred on sales of polysilicon to third parties, and inventory reserves and project asset impairments from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of a company's past operating performance.

Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to the company's equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

Amortization of intangible assets: The company incurs amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, which includes patents, purchased technology, project pipeline assets, and in-process research and development. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they arise from prior acquisitions, are not reflective of ongoing operating results, and do not contribute to a meaningful evaluation of a company's past operating performance.

Depreciation of idle equipment: In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company changed the deployment plan for its next generation of solar cell technology, and revised its depreciation estimates to reflect the use of certain assets over its shortened useful life. Such asset depreciation is excluded from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as it is non-cash in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results. Excluding this data provides investors with a basis to compare the company's performance against the performance of other companies without such charges.

Gain on business divestiture: In the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the company entered into a transaction pursuant to which it sold membership interest in certain of its subsidiaries that own leasehold interests in projects subject to sale-leaseback financing arrangements. In connection with this sale, the company recognized a gain relating to this business divestiture. In the third quarter of fiscal 2018, the company entered into a transaction pursuant to which the company sold certain assets and intellectual property related to the production of microinverters for purchase consideration comprised of both cash and stock. In connection with this sale, the company recognized a gain relating to this business divestiture. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude both of these gains from the company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Transaction-related costs: In connection with material transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of its business operations and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Business reorganization costs: In connection with the reorganization of our business into an upstream and downstream business unit structure, the company incurred and expects to continue incurring expenses in the upcoming quarters associated with reorganization of corporate functions and responsibilities to the business units, updating accounting policies and processes and implementing systems. The company also incurred and expects to incur costs in financing its Next Generation Technology ("NGT") business. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our segment results as they would not have otherwise been incurred as part of its business operations and are therefore not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Non-cash interest expense: The company incurs non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of items such as original issuance discounts on its debt. The company excludes non-cash interest expense because the expense does not reflect its financial results in the period incurred. Management believes that this adjustment for non-cash interest expense provides investors with a basis to evaluate the company's performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without non-cash interest expense.

Restructuring expenses: The company incurs restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Restructuring charges are excluded from non-GAAP financial measures because they are not considered core operating activities and such costs have historically occurred infrequently. Although the company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. As such, management believes that it is appropriate to exclude restructuring charges from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they are not reflective of ongoing operating results or contribute to a meaningful evaluation of a company's past operating performance.

Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. The company's non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. The company forecasts its annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense.

Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, the company excludes the impact of the following items during the period:

Cash interest expense, net of interest income

Provision for income taxes

Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.