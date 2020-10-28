SunPower Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 27, 2020.

Third Quarter Company Highlights

Successfully completed spin-off of Maxeon Solar Technologies; new segmentation announced

Exceeded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance; expanded gross margin per watt

Ended quarter with $325 million in cash

Residential and Light Commercial (RLC)

Residential strength – $15 million Adjusted EBITDA, added 10,000 customers

Adjusted EBITDA, added 10,000 customers New product success – significant SunVault™ storage demand; >100 OneRoof™ installs to date

Closed new residential solar plus storage financing facility to drive substantially better economics

Secured committed tax equity capacity to meet demand through mid-2021

Commercial and Industrial Solutions (C&I Solutions)

Posted positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter

More than doubled gross margin per watt year over year

Storage adding $0.20 /w to pipeline, > 30 percent attach rates for projects in backlog

/w to pipeline, > 30 percent attach rates for projects in backlog Fully booked for the fourth quarter; >275 megawatts (MW) projects contracted / awarded

($ Millions, except percentages and per-share data) 3rd Quarter 2020 2nd Quarter 2020 3rd Quarter 2019 GAAP revenue $274.8 $217.7 $286 GAAP gross margin from continuing operations 13.5% 11.8% 15.9% GAAP net income from continuing operations $109.5 $55.9 $18.6 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations per diluted share $0.57 $0.31 $0.12 Non-GAAP revenue1 $274.8 $217.7 $301.8 Non-GAAP gross margin1 14.0% 12.6% 16.1% Non-GAAP net (loss) income1 $(6.5) $(17.2) $9.1 Non-GAAP net (loss) income from continuing operations per diluted share1 $(0.04) $(0.10) $0.06 Adjusted EBITDA1 $8.6 $(4.3) $25.1 MW Recognized 108 91 124 Cash2 $324.7 $235.3 $189.0

Information presented above is for continuing operations only and excludes results of Maxeon for all periods presented, other than Cash for 2nd quarter 2020 and 3rd quarter 2019.

1Information about SunPower's use of non-GAAP financial information, including a reconciliation to U.S. GAAP, is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below

2Includes cash, and cash equivalents, excluding restricted cash

Third Quarter 2020 Results

"Our solid third quarter results reflect the strong demand for our industry-leading solutions in both our residential and commercial markets," said Tom Werner, SunPower CEO and chairman of the board.

"Overall, we executed well as MW recognized grew 20% sequentially, we further expanded our gross margin, generated positive cash flow and added to our significant backlog. Additionally, we are pleased with the customer response to our recent product introductions as demand for our SunVault residential storage solution remains very strong while we continue to add partners for our OneRoof product for the new homes market. We expect these positive trends to continue in the fourth quarter. Further, we remain confident in our 2021 targets that we presented at our Capital Markets Day in September given improving industry trends, our integrated The Power of One® platform, the company's new product's and our continued focus on maximizing long term cash flow".

RLC

"Our RLC business executed well for the quarter with sequential improvement in MW recognized, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA. Our residential business performed well with MW recognized up 33% sequentially as we benefited from the continued improvement in demand throughout the quarter with significant demand for our new loan product in partnership with Technology Credit Union. Also, customer interest for our SunVault residential storage remains very high with current attach rates in California exceeding 20%. In new homes, we continued to expand our market leading footprint as we saw record bookings during the quarter and our backlog grew to more than 50,000 homes, another record. Finally, we continue to expect 30-50% revenue growth in both our residential and new homes businesses for fiscal year 2021."

C&I Solutions

"Our C&I Solutions business also performed well as installs rose 30% sequentially in addition to posting positive Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter. We added to our $3.5 billion pipeline and expanded our footprint in the fast-growing community solar market as we secured 13MW of community solar projects. Helix® storage demand remains high with our pipeline now exceeding 630 MWh and Q4 attach rates of 50%."

Consolidated Financials

"Solid execution in the third quarter enabled us to exceed our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA financial guidance, strengthen our cash position and further invested in our storage and services initiatives," said Manavendra Sial, SunPower chief financial officer. "We also closed our second innovative residential lease financing facility with Bank of America during the quarter which materially lowers our cost of capital while providing funding through the middle of next year. Additionally, we are building our Powerco with the recurring revenue pipeline continuing to grow and SunStrong's retained value above forecast at $358 million at the end of the third quarter. Related to the balance sheet, our cash increased by approximately $90 million to $325 million. Additionally, we expect total cash flow to be positive in the fourth quarter. With our current cash position and expected cash flow in the fourth quarter, we now have the ability to pay off the convert early if we so choose."

Third quarter of fiscal year 2020 non-GAAP results exclude net adjustments that, in the aggregate, increased GAAP income by $115.9 million, including $155.4 million related to a mark-to-market gain on equity investments. This was partially offset by $33.8 for income taxes, $4.5 million related to stock-based compensation expense, and $1.2 million related to amortization of intangible assets and other non-recurring items.

Financial Outlook

The company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 guidance is as follows:

Fourth quarter GAAP revenue of $330 to $370 million, GAAP net income of $11 million to $21 million, and MW recognized in the range of 145 MW to 175 MW.

For fiscal year 2020, the company expects GAAP revenue of $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion, compared to its previous fiscal year 2020 guidance of $1.06 billion to $1.10. Fiscal year 2020 GAAP net income of $190 million to $200 million and MW recognized in the range of 465 MW to 515 MW.

The company now expects fourth quarter Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $26 million to $36 million and fiscal year 2020 Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $30 million to $40 million compared to its previous fiscal year 2020 guidance of $20 million to $30 million.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding: (a) our plans and expectations for our products, including anticipated demand and impacts on our market position and our ability to meet our targets and goals; (b) the anticipated financial impacts of our new residential leasing facility and expectations for demand, capacity and timing of full utilization; (c) expectations regarding our future performance based on bookings, backlog, and pipelines in our sales channels; (d) our expectations regarding our industry and market factors, including market and industry trends, and anticipated demand and volume; (e) the expected performance of our business lines, including confidence in 2021 forecasts, areas of focus, and new product cycles, as well as projected growth and attach rates; (f) our expectations for our SunStrong joint venture, including recurring revenue and anticipated retained value; (g) our fourth quarter fiscal 2020 guidance, including GAAP revenue, net income, MW recognized, and Adjusted EBITDA, and related assumptions; and (h) our fiscal 2020 guidance, including GAAP revenue, net income, MW recognized, and Adjusted EBITDA and related assumptions.

These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and involve substantial risks and uncertainties that may cause results, performance or achievement to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: (1) potential disruptions to our operations and supply chain that may result from epidemics or natural disasters, including impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic; (2) competition in the solar and general energy industry and downward pressure on selling prices and wholesale energy pricing; (3) regulatory changes and the availability of economic incentives promoting use of solar energy; (4) the success of our ongoing research and development efforts and our ability to commercialize new products and services, including products and services developed through strategic partnerships; (5) changes in public policy, including the imposition and applicability of tariffs; (6) our dependence on sole- or limited-source supply relationships, including our exclusive supply relationship with Maxeon Solar Technologies; (7) our liquidity, substantial indebtedness, and ability to obtain additional financing for our projects and customers; and (8) challenges managing our acquisitions, joint ventures and partnerships, including our ability to successfully manage acquired assets and supplier relationships. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from time to time, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or on the SEC Filings section of our Investor Relations website at investors.sunpower.com. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information currently available to us, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)









Sep. 27

Dec. 29,

2020

2019 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 324,741

$ 301,999 Restricted cash and cash equivalents, current portion 16,605

26,348 Accounts receivable, net 94,756

127,878 Contract assets 126,474

99,426 Inventories 178,139

163,405 Advances to suppliers, current portion -

31,843 Project assets - plants and land, current portion 24,366

12,650 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 96,247

86,755 Current assets of discontinued operations -

530,627 Total current assets 861,328

1,380,931







Restricted cash and cash equivalents, net of current portion 8,419

9,354 Property, plant and equipment, net 50,397

57,349 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,716

40,699 Solar power systems leased, net 51,179

54,338 Advances to suppliers, net of current portion -

- Other intangible assets, net 1,073

7,121 Other long-term assets 423,197

277,805 Long-term assets of discontinued operations -

344,324 Total assets $ 1,449,309

$ 2,171,921







Liabilities and Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 162,499

$ 207,062 Accrued liabilities 128,647

116,276 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 9,995

7,559 Contract liabilities, current portion 55,274

91,345 Short-term debt 96,625

44,473 Convertible debt, current portion 301,258

- Current liabilities of discontinued operations -

431,694 Total current liabilities 754,298

898,409







Long-term debt 68,386

112,340 Convertible debt 422,132

820,259 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 44,100

36,657 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 29,478

31,922 Other long-term liabilities 137,981

157,774 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations -

93,061 Total liabilities 1,456,375

2,150,422







Equity:





Common stock 170

168 Additional paid-in capital 2,679,960

2,661,819 Accumulated deficit (2,497,409)

(2,449,679) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 8,070

(9,512) Treasury stock, at cost (201,090)

(192,633) Total stockholders' equity (10,299)

10,163 Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries 3,233

11,336 Total equity (7,066)

21,499 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,449,309

$ 2,171,921

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019





















Revenue:



















Solar power systems, components, and other

$ 267,619

$ 212,408

$ 277,280

$ 765,316

$ 665,623 Residential leasing

1,284

1,329

3,523

3,937

9,083 Solar services

5,903

3,930

5,239

13,766

15,902 Total revenue

274,806

217,667

286,042

783,019

690,608 Cost of revenue:













-



Solar power systems, components, and other

233,144

189,868

236,991

681,649

600,947 Residential leasing

1,209

1,217

1,567

3,722

5,939 Solar services

3,313

930

1,989

5,672

6,319 Total cost of revenue

237,666

192,015

240,547

691,043

613,205 Gross profit

37,140

25,652

45,495

91,976

77,403 Operating expenses:



















Research and development

5,344

5,994

8,837

19,106

26,494 Sales, general and administrative

35,462

36,014

41,428

112,193

129,582 Restructuring charges

(97)

1,259

4,252

2,738

6,626 Loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

386

141

10,756

253

28,283 Income from Transition Services Agreement, net

(1,889)

-

-

(1,889)

- Gain on business divestiture

-

(10,458)

-

(10,458)

(143,400) Total operating expenses

39,206

32,950

65,273

121,943

47,585 Operating income (loss)

(2,066)

(7,298)

(19,778)

(29,967)

29,818 Other income (expense), net:













-



Interest income

104

174

951

682

2,184 Interest expense

(7,090)

(8,448)

(8,930)

(24,731)

(40,570) Other, net

155,457

71,205

45,111

277,100

145,343 Other income, net

148,471

62,931

37,132

253,051

106,957 Income before income taxes and equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

146,405

55,633

17,354

223,084

136,775 Provision for income taxes

(36,725)

(1,106)

(2,928)

(38,716)

(10,074) Equity in losses of unconsolidated investees

-

-

(960)

-

(716) Net income from continuing operations

109,680

54,527

13,466

184,368

125,985 Loss from discontinued operations

(70,761)

(33,278)

(29,417)

(125,599)

(131,181) Provision for income taxes

6,137

(1,962)

(2,450)

3,191

(7,169) Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated investees

58

(889)

(807)

(586)

(1,334) Net loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(64,566)

(36,129)

(32,674)

(122,994)

(139,684) Net income (loss)

$ 45,114

$ 18,398

$ (19,208)

$ 61,374

$ (13,699) Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ (230)

$ 1,363

$ 5,178

$ 2,512

$ 33,474 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ (258)

$ (383)

$ (987)

$ (1,313)

$ (3,057) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests

$ (488)

$ 980

$ 4,191

$ 1,199

$ 30,417 Net income from continuing operations attributable to stockholders

$ 109,450

$ 55,890

$ 18,644

$ 186,880

$ 159,459 Net loss from discontinued operations attributable to stockholders

$ (64,824)

$ (36,512)

$ (33,661)

$ (124,307)

$ (142,741) Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 44,626

$ 19,378

$ (15,017)

$ 62,573

$ 16,718





















Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders - basic:



















Continuing operations

$ 0.64

$ 0.33

$ 0.13

$ 1.10

$ 1.12 Discontinued operations

$ (0.38)

$ (0.21)

$ (0.24)

$ (0.73)

$ (1.00) Net income (loss) per share - basic

$ 0.26

$ 0.11

$ (0.11)

$ 0.37

$ 0.12





















Net income (loss) per share attributable to stockholders - diluted:



















Continuing operations

$ 0.57

$ 0.31

$ 0.12

$ 0.99

$ 1.03 Discontinued operations

$ (0.33)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.22)

$ (0.62)

$ (0.86) Net income (loss) per share - diluted

$ 0.24

$ 0.12

$ (0.10)

$ 0.37

$ 0.17





















Weighted-average shares:



















Basic



















Diluted

170,113

170,003

142,553

169,646

142,248



198,526

192,040

155,583

200,124

166,861

SUNPOWER CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,



Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019



2020

2019























Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income (loss)

$ 45,114

$ 18,398

$ (19,208)



$ 61,374

$ (13,699) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization

11,927

16,918

15,298



45,737

62,022 Stock-based compensation

6,042

5,879

6,991



18,788

18,927 Non-cash interest expense

1,747

1,838

2,542



5,495

7,468 Non-cash restructuring charges

-

-

3,528



-

5,874 Bad debt expense

(2,568)

1,326

(341)



998

1,319 Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated investees

(58)

889

1,767



586

2,050 Gain on equity investments

(155,431)

(71,062)

(28,538)



(275,645)

(129,038) Gain on retirement of convertible debt

(104)

-

-



(3,060)

- Gain on business divestiture

-

(10,458)

-



(10,458)

(143,400) Gain on sale of investments without readily determinable fair value

-

-

(17,275)



-

(17,275) Deferred income taxes

607

1,381

(1,545)



1,639

500 Gain (loss) on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

386

140

10,755



815

36,709 Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

-

-



-

777 Gain on sale of assets

-

-

(21,383)



-

(21,383) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable

54,119

79,029

3,262



113,029

(47,029) Contract assets

(19,902)

(3,164)

(25,516)



(22,771)

(18,107) Inventories

(5,382)

36,336

(45,989)



(12,107)

(108,093) Project assets

703

(3,024)

(3,040)



(11,202)

(9,238) Prepaid expenses and other assets

(32,362)

9,403

16,967



(4,324)

1,482 Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,112

4,863

14,999



9,898

6,219 Long-term financing receivables, net - held for sale

-

-

481



-

(473) Advances to suppliers

4,267

3,093

8,518



16,296

33,292 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities

51,095

(33,637)

52,810



(75,141)

64,009 Contract liabilities

(3,364)

(34,324)

4,709



(53,818)

8,127 Operating lease liabilities

(2,620)

(3,173)

(15,865)



(8,642)

(7,202) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(43,672)

20,651

(36,073)



(202,513)

(266,162) Cash flows from investing activities:





















Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(2,369)

(4,592)

(16,896)



(13,174)

(35,100) Cash paid for solar power systems

(2,747)

(2,037)

(8,503)



(5,394)

(51,826) Proceeds from business divestiture, net of de-consolidated cash

-

15,418

-



15,418

40,491 Proceeds from sale of assets

-

-

39,742



-

39,970 Cash outflow upon Maxeon Solar Spin-off, net of proceeds

(140,132)

-

-



(140,132)

- Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

6,588

-

-



6,588

- Purchases of marketable securities

(1,338)

-

-



(1,338)

- Cash outflow from sale of residential lease portfolio

-

-

(16,397)



-

(16,397) Proceeds from return of capital of equity investments with fair value option

-

7,724

-



7,724

- Proceeds from sale of investments

73,290

-

42,957



119,439

42,957 Cash paid for investments in unconsolidated investees

-

-

(2,400)



-

(12,400) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(66,708)

16,513

38,503



(10,869)

7,695 Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from bank loans and other debt

62,233

44,954

87,823



183,731

231,489 Repayment of bank loans and other debt

(63,735)

(53,605)

(84,035)



(183,070)

(209,095) Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse residential financing, net of issuance costs

-

-

6,528



13,434

72,259 Repayment of non-recourse residential financing

(7,231)

-

(1,803)



(7,231)

(2,959) Contributions from noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

22

-

1,842



22

31,413 Distributions to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interests attributable to residential projects

(302)

-

-



(302)

(316) Proceeds from issuance of non-recourse power plant and commercial financing, net of issuance costs

2,790

890

-



-

- Cash paid for repurchase of convertible debt

(8,037)

-

-



(95,178)

- Payment for prior business combination

-

-

-



-

(9,000) Proceeds from issuance of convertible debt

200,000

-

-



200,000

- Settlement of contingent consideration arrangement, net of cash received

11

1,811

-



2,245

(2,448) Equity offering costs paid

-

-

-



(928)

- Purchases of stock for tax withholding obligations on vested restricted stock

(74)

(1,467)

(292)



(8,455)

(4,657) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

185,677

(7,417)

10,063



104,268

106,686 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

109

330

(1,510)



222

(1,247) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents

75,406

30,077

10,983



(108,892)

(153,028) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period

274,359

244,282

199,752



458,657

363,763 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents, end of period1

$ 349,765

$ 274,359

$ 210,735



$ 349,765

$ 210,735







































































Non-cash transactions:





















Costs of solar power systems sourced from existing inventory

$ -

$ -

$ 8,033



$ -

$ 29,206 Costs of solar power systems funded by liabilities

$ 598

$ 1,716

$ 3,604



$ 598

$ 3,604 Property, plant and equipment acquisitions funded by liabilities

$ 36

$ 5,452

$ 11,911



$ 36

$ 11,911 Assumption of debt by buyer in connection with sale of residential lease assets

$ -

$ -

$ 69,076



$ -

$ 69,076 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange of lease obligations2

$ 7,875

$ 963

$ 8,939



$ 21,786

$ 103,744 Derecognition of financing obligations upon business divestiture

$ -

$ -

$ -



$ -

$ 590,884 Assumption of liabilities in connection with business divestiture

$ 9,056

$ 9,056

$ -



$ 9,056

$ - Holdbacks in connection with business divestiture

$ 7,199

$ 7,199

$ -



$ 7,199

$ 2,425 Holdback related to sale of manufacturing facility

$ -

$ -

$ 18,300



$ -

$ 18,300 Contractual obligations satisfied by inventory

$ -

$ -

$ 8,043



$ -

$ 8,043

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial results presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the company uses non-GAAP measures that are adjusted for certain items from the most directly comparable GAAP measures. The specific non-GAAP measures listed below are: revenue; gross margin; net loss; net loss per diluted share; and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that each of these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, enabling them to better assess changes in each of these key elements of the company's results of operations across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of certain items as described below. Thus, each of these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with another method to assess the company's operating results in a manner that is focused on its ongoing, core operating performance, absent the effects of these items. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to assess the business, its financial performance, current and historical results, as well as for strategic decision-making and forecasting future results. Many of the analysts covering the company also use these non-GAAP measures in their analysis. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, the company believes these measures are important to investors in understanding the company's operating results as seen through the eyes of management. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP or intended to be a replacement for GAAP financial data; and therefore, should be reviewed together with the GAAP measures and are not intended to serve as a substitute for results under GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP gross margin includes adjustments relating to gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets, litigation, stock-based compensation, and amortization of intangible assets, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share are adjusted for adjustments relating to mark to market gain on equity investments, gain on business divestiture, impairment of property, plant, and equipment, transaction-related costs, non-cash interest expense, restructuring charges (credits), gain on convertible debt repurchased, tax effect of these non-GAAP adjustments, each of which is described below. In addition to the above adjustments, Adjusted EBITDA includes adjustments relating to cash interest expense (net of interest income), provision for income taxes, and depreciation.

Non-GAAP Adjustments Based on International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS")

The company's non-GAAP results include adjustments under IFRS that are consistent with the adjustments made in connection with the company's internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total SE, our controlling shareholder and a foreign public registrant that reports under IFRS. Differences between GAAP and IFRS reflected in the company's non-GAAP results are further described below. In these situations, management believes that IFRS enables investors to better evaluate the company's performance, and assists in aligning the perspectives of the management with those of Total SE.

Legacy utility and power plant projects: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition of certain utility and power plant projects based on percentage-of-completion accounting and, when relevant, the allocation of revenue and margin to our project development efforts at the time of initial project sale. Under IFRS, such projects were accounted for when the customer obtains control of the promised goods or services which generally results in earlier recognition of revenue and profit than U.S. GAAP. Over the life of each project, cumulative revenue and gross margin are eventually equivalent under both GAAP and IFRS; however, revenue and gross margin is generally recognized earlier under IFRS.

Legacy sale-leaseback transactions: The company included adjustments related to the revenue recognition on certain legacy sale-leaseback transactions entered into before December 31, 2018 , based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on December 31, 2018 , IFRS is aligned with GAAP.

, based on the net proceeds received from the buyer-lessor. Under U.S. GAAP, these transactions were accounted for under the financing method in accordance with the applicable accounting guidance. Under such guidance, no revenue or profit is recognized at the inception of the transaction, and the net proceeds from the buyer-lessor are recorded as a financing liability. Imputed interest is recorded on the liability equal to our incremental borrowing rate adjusted solely to prevent negative amortization. Under IFRS, such revenue and profit is recognized at the time of sale to the buyer-lessor if certain criteria are met. Upon adoption of IFRS 16, Leases, on , IFRS is aligned with GAAP. Mark-to-market gain in equity investments: The company recognizes adjustments related to the fair value of equity investments with readily determinable fair value based on the changes in the stock price of these equity investments at every reporting period. Under GAAP, mark-to-market gains and losses due to changes in stock prices for these securities are recorded in earnings while under IFRS, an election can be made to recognize such gains and losses in other comprehensive income. Such an election was made by Total SE. Further, we elected the Fair Value Option ("FVO") for some of our equity method investments, and we adjust the carrying value of those investments based on their fair market value calculated periodically. Such option is not available under IFRS, and equity method accounting is required for such investments. Management believes that excluding these adjustments on equity investments is consistent with our internal reporting process as part of its status as a consolidated subsidiary of Total SE. and better reflects our ongoing results.

Other Non-GAAP Adjustments

Gain/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets: In fiscal 2018 and 2019, in an effort to deconsolidate all the residential lease assets owned by us, the company sold membership units representing a 49% membership interest in its residential lease business and retained a 51% membership interest. The loss on divestment, including adjustments to contingent consideration shortly after the closure of the transaction, and the remaining unsold residential lease assets impairment with its corresponding depreciation savings are excluded from the company's non-GAAP results as they are non-recurring in nature and not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Construction revenue on solar services contracts: Upon adoption of the new lease accounting guidance ("ASC 842") in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, revenue and cost of revenue on solar services contracts with residential customers are recognized ratably over the term of those contracts, once the projects are placed in service. For non-GAAP results, the company recognizes revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on the expected cash proceeds to align with the legacy lease accounting guidance. Management believes it is appropriate to recognize revenue and cost of revenue upfront based on total expected cash proceeds, as it better reflects the company's ongoing results as such method aligns revenue and costs incurred most accurately in the same period. Starting in second quarter of fiscal 2020, we no longer have this non-GAAP measure.

Stock-based compensation: Stock-based compensation relates primarily to the company's equity incentive awards. Stock-based compensation is a non-cash expense that is dependent on market forces that are difficult to predict. Management believes that this adjustment for stock-based compensation provides investors with a basis to measure the company's core performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without the period-to-period variability created by stock-based compensation.

Amortization of intangible assets: The company incurs amortization of intangible assets as a result of acquisitions, which includes patents, purchased technology, project pipeline assets, and in-process research and development. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these amortization charges from the company's non-GAAP financial measures as they arise from prior acquisitions, which are not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Gain on business divestiture: In second quarter of fiscal 2020, the company sold its Operations and Maintenance ("O&M") contracts business to a third-party buyer. Similarly, in fiscal 2019, the company sold all of its membership interests in certain subsidiaries that own leasehold interests in projects subject to sale-leaseback financing arrangements. In connection with these divestitures, the company recognized gain within its income statement in the period in which the sale was completed. The company believe that it is appropriate to exclude this gain from its segment results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Litigation: The company may be involved in various litigation, claims and proceedings that result in payments or recoveries from such proceedings. The company excludes any gains or losses on such litigation recoveries or payments from the non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Transaction-related costs: In connection with material non-recurring transactions such as acquisition or divestiture of a business, the company incurred transaction costs including legal and accounting fees. Management believes that it is appropriate to exclude these costs from the company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Non-cash interest expense: The company incurs non-cash interest expense related to the amortization of items such as original issuance discounts on its debt. The company excludes non-cash interest expense because the expense does not reflect its financial results in the period incurred. Management believes that this adjustment for non-cash interest expense provides investors with a basis to evaluate the company's performance, including compared with the performance of other companies, without non-cash interest expense.

Restructuring charges (credits): The company incurs restructuring expenses related to reorganization plans aimed towards realigning resources consistent with the company's global strategy and improving its overall operating efficiency and cost structure. Although the company has engaged in restructuring activities in the past, each has been a discrete event based on a unique set of business objectives. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from company's non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

Gain on convertible debt repurchased: In connection with the early repurchase of a portion of our 0.875% Convertible debentures due June 1, 2021 , we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results.

, we recognized a gain, represented by the difference between the book value of the convertible debentures, net of the remaining unamortized discount prior to repurchase and the reacquisition price of the convertible notes upon repurchase. The company believes that it is appropriate to exclude these from our non-GAAP results as it is not reflective of ongoing operating results. Tax effect: This amount is used to present each of the adjustments described above on an after-tax basis in connection with the presentation of non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share. The company's non-GAAP tax amount is based on estimated cash tax expense and reserves. The company forecasts its annual cash tax liability and allocates the tax to each quarter in a manner generally consistent with its GAAP methodology. This approach is designed to enhance investors' ability to understand the impact of the company's tax expense on its current operations, provide improved modeling accuracy, and substantially reduce fluctuations caused by GAAP to non-GAAP adjustments, which may not reflect actual cash tax expense, or tax impact of non-recurring items.



Adjusted EBITDA adjustments: When calculating Adjusted EBITDA, in addition to adjustments described above, the company excludes the impact of the following items during the period: Cash interest expense, net of interest income

Provision for income taxes

Depreciation

For more information about these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" set forth at the end of this release, which should be read together with the preceding financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

SUNPOWER CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited)





















Adjustments to Revenue:























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP revenue

$ 274,806

$ 217,667

$ 286,042

$ 783,019

$ 690,608 Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

-

(65)

(207)

(259) Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar services contracts

-

-

15,790

5,392

124,909 Non-GAAP revenue

$ 274,806

$ 217,667

$ 301,767

$ 788,204

$ 815,258





















Adjustments to Gross Profit (Loss) / Margin:























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit (loss)

$ 37,140

$ 25,652

$ 45,495

$ 91,976

$ 77,403 Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

-

(7)

(34)

993 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

(181)

20

(4,688) Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar service contracts

-

-

1,160

4,735

18,052 Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(469)

(458)

(511)

(1,375)

(1,268) Stock-based compensation expense

623

471

741

1,653

1,370 Amortization of intangible assets

1,189

1,783

1,783

4,757

5,352 Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 38,483

$ 27,448

$ 48,480

$ 101,732

$ 97,214





















GAAP gross margin (%)

13.5%

11.8%

15.9%

11.7%

11.2% Non-GAAP gross margin (%)

14.0%

12.6%

16.1%

12.9%

11.9%





















Adjustments to Net income (loss):























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 109,450

$ 55,890

$ 18,644

$ 186,880

$ 159,459 Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

-

(7)

(34)

993 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

(181)

20

5,755 Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

(155,431)

(71,060)

(27,595)

(274,362)

(128,095) Other adjustments:



















Business process improvements costs

-

-

-

-

- Construction revenue on solar services contracts

-

-

1,160

4,735

(8,978) Gain on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(83)

(317)

5,135

(1,122)

29,002 Litigation

395

-

-

880

- Stock-based compensation expense

4,454

3,955

4,975

13,387

13,682 Amortization of intangible assets

1,189

1,784

1,783

4,759

5,352 Gain on business divestiture

-

(10,529)

-

(10,529)

(143,400) Transaction-related costs

-

1,382

976

1,863

3,571 Restructuring charges

(97)

659

4,283

2,138

6,071 Gain on convertible debt repurchased

(104)

-

-

(3,060)

- Tax effect

33,769

994

(118)

35,614

1,817 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to stockholders

$ (6,458)

$ (17,242)

$ 9,055

$ (38,832)

$ (54,771)





















Adjustments to Net income (loss) per diluted share:























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income (loss) per diluted share



















Numerator:



















GAAP net income available to stockholders

$ 109,450

$ 55,890

$ 18,644

$ 186,880

$ 159,459 Add: Interest expense on 4.00% debenture due 2023, net of tax

3,358

3,358

691

10,066

10,073 Add: Interest expense on 0.875% debenture due 2021, net of tax



467

535

-

1,507

2,074 GAAP net income available to common stockholders

113,275

59,783

19,335

198,453

$ 171,606 Non-GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$ (6,458)

$ (17,242)

$ 9,055

$ (38,832)

$ (54,771)





















Denominator:



















GAAP weighted-average shares

170,113

170,003

142,553

169,646

142,248 Effect of dilutive securities:



















Restricted stock units

3,560

1,765

4,827

3,354

2,488 0.875% debentures due 2021

7,785

6,350

8,203

10,056

8,203 4.00% debentures due 2023

17,068

13,922

-

17,068

13,922 GAAP dilutive weighted-average common shares:

198,526

192,040

155,583

200,124

166,861





















Non-GAAP weighted-average shares

170,113

170,003

142,553

169,646

142,248 Effect of dilutive securities:

-

-

4,827

-

- Non-GAAP dilutive weighted-average shares1

170,113

170,003

147,380

169,646

142,248





















GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.57

$ 0.31

$ 0.12

$ 0.99

$ 1.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.04)

$ (0.10)

$ 0.06

$ (0.23)

$ (0.39)





















1In accordance with the if-converted method, net income (loss) available to common stockholders excludes interest expense related to the 0.875% and 4.0% debentures if the

debentures are considered converted in the calculation of net income (loss) per diluted share. If the conversion option for a debenture is not in the money for the relevant

period, the potential conversion of the debenture under the if-converted method is excluded from the calculation of non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share.





















Adjusted EBITDA:























THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED



Sep. 27,

Jun. 28,

Sep. 29,

Sep. 27,

Sep. 29,



2020

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$ 109,450

$ 55,890

$ 18,644

$ 186,880

$ 159,459 Adjustments based on IFRS:



















Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

-

(7)

(34)

993 Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

(181)

20

5,755 Mark-to-market gain on equity investment

(155,431)

(71,060)

(27,595)

(274,362)

(128,095) Other adjustments:



















Construction revenue on solar services contracts

-

-

1,160

4,735

(8,978) (Gain) loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

(83)

(317)

5,135

(1,122)

29,002 Litigation

395

-

-

880

- Stock-based compensation expense

4,454

3,955

4,975

13,387

13,682 Amortization of intangible assets

1,189

1,784

1,783

4,759

5,352 Gain on business divestiture

-

(10,529)

-

(10,529)

(143,400) Transaction-related costs

-

1,382

976

1,863

3,571 Restructuring charges (credits)

(97)

1,259

4,283

2,738

6,071 Gain on convertible debt repurchased

(104)

-

-

(3,060)

- Cash interest expense, net of interest income

6,918

8,317

7,635

24,102

25,691 Provision for income taxes

36,725

1,106

2,928

38,716

10,074 Depreciation

5,156

3,933

5,373

12,589

22,916 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,572

$ (4,280)

$ 25,109

$ 1,562

$ 2,093

Q4 2020 and FY 2020 GUIDANCE

(in thousands) Q4 2020 FY 2020 Revenue (GAAP and Non-GAAP) $330,000-$370,000 $1,120,000-$1,160,000 Net income (GAAP) $11,000-$21,000 $190,000-$200,000 Adjusted EBITDA1 $26,000-$36,000 $30,000-$40,000

Estimated Adjusted EBITDA amount above for Q4 2020 includes net adjustments that decrease net income by approximately $5 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $1 million in transaction-related costs, $4 million related to depreciation expense, $10 million related to interest expense, and $1 million related to income taxes. Estimated Adjusted EBITDA amount above for fiscal 2020 includes net adjustments that decrease (increase) net income by approximately $(274) million related to mark-to-market gain on equity investments, $(11) million related to gain on business divestiture, $17 million related to stock-based compensation expense, $34 million related to interest expense, $18 million related to depreciation expense, $40 million related to income taxes, $5 million related to construction revenue on solar service contracts, $5 million amortization of intangible assets, $3 million related to transaction-related costs, and $2 million related to restructuring charges.





SUNPOWER CORPORATION











(In thousands, except percentages)

























































































THREE MONTHS ENDED

























































































September 27, 2020











Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial

Commercial and

Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations

Residential, Light

Commercial Commercial and

Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on

sale and

impairment of

residential

lease assets

Gain on business

divestiture

Other income

(expense), net

Equity in

earnings of

unconsolidat

ed investees

Provision for

income taxes

Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders







GAAP

$ 197,710

$ 74,333

$ 10,056 $ (7,293)

$ 34,625

$ 3,931

$ (3,168)

$ 1,752



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - $ 109,450







Adjustments based on IFRS:











































































Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(155,431)

-

-

(155,431)







Other adjustments:











































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

- -

(469)

-

-

-



-

-

-

386

-

-

-

-

(83)







Litigation

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

395

-

-

-

-

-

-

395







Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

- -

623

-

-

-



-

3,831

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,454







Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

- -

-

1,189

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,189







Restructuring charges

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

(97)

-

-

-

-

-

(97)







Gain on convertible notes repurchased

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(104)

-

-

(104)







Tax effect

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

33,769

33,769







Non-GAAP

$ 197,710

$ 74,333

$ 10,056 $ (7,293)

$ 34,779

$ 5,120

$ (3,168)

$ 1,752



































$ (6,458)







































































































































































June 28, 2020











Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial

Commercial and Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations

Residential, Light

Commercial Commercial and

Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on

sale and

impairment of

residential

lease assets

Gain on business

divestiture

Other income

(expense), net

Equity in

earnings of

unconsolidat

ed investees

Provision for

income taxes

Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders







GAAP

$ 160,169

$ 50,319

$ 12,822 $ (5,643)

$ 26,204

$ 8,924

$ (6,283)

$ (3,194)



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 55,890







Adjustments based on IFRS:











































































Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(71,060)

-

-

(71,060)







Other adjustments:











































































Gain on business divestiture

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

(10,458)

(71)

-

-

(10,529)







(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

- -

(458)

-

-

-



-

-

-

141

-

-

-

-

(317)







Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

- -

471

-

-

-



-

3,484

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,955







Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

- -

-

1,784

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,784







Transaction-related costs

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

1,382

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,382







Restructuring charges

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

659

-

-

-

-

-

659







Tax effect

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

994

994







Non-GAAP

$ 160,169

$ 50,319

$ 12,822 $ (5,643)

$ 26,217

$ 10,708

$ (6,283)

$ (3,194)



































$ (17,242)







































































































































































September 29, 2019







Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial

Commercial and Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations

Residential, Light

Commercial Commercial and

Industrial Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

Loss on sale

and impairment

of residential

lease assets

Gain on business

divestiture

Other income

(expense), net

Equity in

earnings of

unconsolidat

ed investees

Provision for

income taxes

Gain (Loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests

Net income

(loss)

attributable to stockholders



GAAP

$ 204,090

$ 63,589

$ 33,975 $ (15,612)

$ 27,407

$ 289

$ 16,860

$ 939



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 18,644



Adjustments based on IFRS:











































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(65)

- -

(7)

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7)



Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

- -

(181)

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(181)



Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(28,548)

953

-

-

(27,595)



Other adjustments:











































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

- -

(511)

-

-

-



-

-

-

10,756

-

-

-

-

(5,110)

5,135



Construction revenue on solar services contracts

15,790

-

- -

1,160

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,160



Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

- -

741

-

-

-



-

4,234

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,975



Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

- -

-

1,783

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,783



Transaction-related costs

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

976

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

976



Restructuring charges

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

4,283

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,283



Tax effect

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(118)

-

(118)



Non-GAAP

$ 219,880

$ 63,524

$ 33,975 $ (15,612)

$ 28,609

$ 2,072

$ 16,860

$ 939







































$ 9,055













































































































































































































































































































































































































NINE MONTHS ENDED

























































































September 27, 2020











Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial

Commercial and Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations

Residential, Light

Commercial Commercial and

Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on

sale and

impairment of

residential

lease assets

Gain on business

divestiture

Other income

(expense), net

Equity in

earnings of

unconsolidat

ed investees

Provision for

income taxes

Net income (loss)

attributable to

stockholders







GAAP

$ 584,749

$ 175,471

$ 55,613 $ (32,815)

$ 89,470

$ 9,808

$ (18,906)

$ 11,604



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 186,880







Adjustments based on IFRS:











































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(207)

- -

-

(34)

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(34)







Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

- -

20

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

20







Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(274,362)

-

-

(274,362)







Other adjustments:











































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

- -

(1,375)

-

-

-



-

-

-

253

-

-

-

-

(1,122)







Construction revenue on solar services contracts

5,392

-

- -

4,735

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,735







Litigation

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

880

-

-

-

-

-

-

880







Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

- -

1,653

-

-

-



-

11,734

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,387







Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

- -

-

4,759

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,759







Gain on business divestiture

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

(10,458)

(71)

-

-

(10,529)







Business reorganization costs

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

1,863

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,863







Restructuring charges

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

2,138

-

-

-

-

-

2,138







Gain on convertible debt repurchased

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(3,060)

-

-

(3,060)







Tax effect

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

35,614

35,614







Non-GAAP

$ 590,141

$ 178,195

$ 55,613 $ (32,815)

$ 94,503

$ 14,533

$ (18,906)

$ 11,604



































$ (38,831)



































































































































































































































































































































September 29, 2019







Revenue

Gross profit / margin

Operating expenses



























Residential, Light

Commercial

Commercial and Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations

Residential, Light

Commercial Commercial and

Industrial

Solutions

Others Intersegment

Eliminations



Research and

development

Sales, general

and

administrative

Restructuring

charges

(Gain)/loss on

sale and

impairment of

residential

lease assets

Gain on business

divestiture

Other income

(expense), net

Equity in

earnings of

unconsolidat

ed investees

Provision for

income taxes

Gain (Loss)

attributable to non-

controlling interests

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders



GAAP

$ 482,085

$ 156,032

$ 78,728 $ (26,237)

$ 49,969

$ 2,679

$ 5,751

$ 19,004



$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 159,459



Adjustments based on IFRS:











































































Legacy utility and power plant projects

-

(259)

- -

993

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

993



Legacy sale-leaseback transactions

-

-

- -

(4,688)

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

10,443

-

-

-

5,755



Mark-to-market gain on equity investments

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

(129,048)

953

-

-

(128,095)



Other adjustments:











































































(Gain)/loss on sale and impairment of residential lease assets

-

-

- -

(1,268)

-

-

-



-

-

-

36,710

-

-

-

-

(6,440)

29,002



Construction revenue on solar services contracts

124,909

-

- -

18,052

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(27,030)

(8,978)



Stock-based compensation expense

-

-

- -

1,370

-

-

-



-

12,312

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,682



Amortization of intangible assets

-

-

- -

-

5,352

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5,352



Business reorganization costs

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

(143,250)

(150)

-

-

-

(143,400)



Transaction-related costs

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

3,571

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3,571



Restructuring charges

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

6,071

-

-

-

-

-

-

6,071



Tax effect

-

-

- -

-

-

-

-



-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1,817

-

1,817



Non-GAAP

$ 606,994

$ 155,773

$ 78,728 $ (26,237)

$ 64,428

$ 8,031

$ 5,751

$ 19,004







































$ (54,771)





