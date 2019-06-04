SunPower Solar System on World's First 'Destination Porsche' Prototype Dealership Designed and Installed by Renova Energy

PALM DESERT, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After a review of several companies and products, the indiGO Auto Group selected Renova Energy to install a SunPower Helix Dual Tilt solar system on their new two-story, 44,500 sq. ft. Porsche dealership. The new Porsche Palm Springs building is the first of its kind in the world, featuring Porsche AG's new prototype design, Destination Porsche.

Renova Energy recently completed a SunPower Helix Dual Tilt solar system installation for indiGO Group and Porsche Palm Springs, a first-of-its kind Leed certified prototype building design - Destination Porsche.

"After comparing all proposals and designs, we found that Renova Energy offered the best fit for our company," said Todd Blue, Founder and CEO of indigo Auto Group, owner of Porsche Palm Springs. "Combining the area's most experienced and trusted installer with the world's best panel proved to be the right solution. We're thrilled to work with the premier local solar company, Renova Energy, and excited to be incorporating clean, renewable energy into our dealership of the future."

The rooftop solar system made of 576 SunPower 360-watt panels will serve as an important demonstration of Porsche's prototype for future locations. Porsche Palm Springs is located on a 2.7 acre lot on Highway 111 at 3737 East Palm Canyon Drive. The LEED-certified building is thoughtfully designed to retail and service the new Taycan, Porsche's first all-electric vehicle scheduled to be released in 2020. Powered with solar energy, the new facility has fast charging portals where future Taycan owners can charge 62 miles of range in just four minutes.

"We've developed a solar system that we anticipate will address much of Porsche Palm Springs' energy needs, as well as help power their electric car chargers," said Renova Vice President of Sales and Marketing Nate Lewis. "Reducing one of the company's largest overhead expenditures is extremely satisfying."

"SunPower and its installing partners work with U.S. auto dealers across the country to help them drastically lower utility bills – which can be one of their highest operating expenses – and offset electricity use with clean, cost-effective solar energy," said Nam Nguyen, SunPower Executive Vice President. "We commend the Porsche Palm Springs team for going above and beyond in their quest for sustainability by building a state-of-the-art, LEED certified auto dealership powered by a SunPower solar system."

About Renova Energy

Founded in 2006, Renova Energy is an employee-owned, award-winning SunPower Elite Dealer with more than 180 team members based in Palm Desert, and is currently a SunPower Regional Dealer of the Year and the National Residential Top Producer out of 400 dealers. In addition to more than 5,000 residential installations, commercial installations include Porsche Palm Springs, The River at Rancho Mirage, SunLine Transit Agency, Boys & Girls Clubs, Antique Galleries, American Car Wash, Santiago Resort and more. To learn more, visit www.renovaenergy.com

About indiGO

Founded in 2010 by Todd Blue, indigo Auto Group is a premier luxury and performance automotive dealer group representing the finest brands in the world. With 15 franchised dealerships across five U.S. markets – Houston, TX; Rancho Mirage, CA; Palm Springs, CA; Riverside, CA; and St. Louis, MO – the company is a factory authorized retailer for Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Jaguar, Lamborghini, Land Rover, McLaren, Porsche and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Heavily rooted in the iconic Porsche brand, indigo Auto Group offers state-of-the-art and award-winning Porsche facilities in all three states it serves, including the first-of-its-kind in the world "Destination Porsche" facility in Palm Springs. indiGO's five organizational certainties include a focus on prioritizing continuous improvement, honoring the heritage of the brands it represents, maintaining uniqueness and authenticity, exceeding customer expectations and working passionately to enlighten and activate customer ownership. This foundation has resulted in award-winning dealership performance and a tenured professional staff across the country. In addition to being named one of Automotive News' Best Dealerships to Work For in the United States and Canada in 2015 and 2016, indigo Auto Group has earned a multitude of community and industry accolades since its inception – J.D. Power Dealer of Excellence, Porsche Premier Dealer, Rolls-Royce Provenance, Jaguar Pride, Aston Martin Wings, and Audi Magna Society, among other achievements. To learn more about the company's automotive passion and experiential approach, please visit www.indigoautogroup.com.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

