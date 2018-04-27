SunPower to Announce First-Quarter Results on May 8, 2018

Event to be Webcast at: http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm

SunPower Corp.

08:05 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ: SPWR) will discuss its first-quarter 2018 financial results on a conference call on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is 517-623-4618, passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on May 8, 2018.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

