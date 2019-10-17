SunPower to Announce Third-Quarter Results on Oct. 30, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its third-quarter 2019 financial results on a conference call, Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. The call-in number is (877) 371-5747 passcode: SunPower, or the webcast can be accessed from SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

The earnings press release and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm at 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time on Oct. 30, 2019.

About SunPower

As one of the world's most innovative and sustainable energy companies, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) provides a diverse group of customers with complete solar solutions and services. Residential customers, businesses, governments, schools and utilities around the globe rely on SunPower's more than 30 years of proven experience. From the first flip of the switch, SunPower delivers maximum value and superb performance throughout the long life of every solar system. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, SunPower has dedicated, customer-focused employees in Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North and South America. For more information about how SunPower is changing the way our world is powered, visit www.sunpower.com.

©2019 SunPower Corporation. All Rights Reserved. SUNPOWER and the SUNPOWER logo are registered trademarks of SunPower Corporation in the U.S. and other countries as well.

SOURCE SunPower Corp.

Related Links

http://www.sunpowercorp.com

