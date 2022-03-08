SunPower to Host Analyst Day on March 31, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR), a leading solar energy and energy solutions provider, will host its Analyst Day on March 31, 2022, in San Diego, California. Programming will begin at 8:00am Pacific Time and run through noon.

SunPower's Analyst Day will include presentations from the company's executive leadership team on new initiatives, long-term strategic vision, growth drivers and market opportunity. Event registration as well as a live audio webcast can be found on SunPower's Investor Relations site at www.investors.sunpower.com. A replay of the webcast and related materials will be available on the site following the event.

About SunPower

Headquartered in California's Silicon Valley, SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading Distributed Generation Storage and Energy Services provider in North America. SunPower offers the only solar + storage solution designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners, businesses, governments, schools and utilities. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

