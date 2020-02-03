Sunpro Announces Acquisition of Stone Lumber

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunpro, a building materials supplier serving Utah and Idaho, announced the asset acquisition of the Nampa-based hardware and supplies store, Stone Lumber. Sunpro will continue to serve the home building community in the Nampa-Boise region.

"This acquisition officially brings Sunpro to the greater Boise area. As we partner with our sister company, Sunroc, we look forward to providing building materials to Sunroc customers and construction materials & services to Stone Lumber/Sunpro's customers," explains Greg Templeman, president of Sunpro. "Stone Lumber's family ownership, core values, and quality of service mirror those of Sunpro, so it was a natural match."

Stone Lumber has operated under family ownership since 1906 as a staple of the community, providing lumber and a one-stop shop for hardware and building supplies. Sunpro, a subsidiary of the family-owned Clyde Companies, has provided building materials and supplies to Utah and Idaho since 1938.

Monte Schlerf, owner of Stone Lumber, shares, "I am confident Sunpro will continue to build upon Stone Lumber values of honesty and integrity that have been the foundation of our success for 114 years. Sunpro is community-minded and committed to bring quality products and service to their customers."

Matt Hildebrandt, former store manager, has accepted a position with Sunpro as location manager of the new Sunpro Nampa storefront. The organizational structure and employees of Stone Lumber will remain intact as they are folded into the larger organization of Sunpro.

About Sunpro

Sunpro (www.sunpro.build)–a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc.–is the contractor's choice for building materials in Utah and Idaho. With thirteen convenient locations and an eight-decade-long tradition of delivering outstanding service and impeccable value, they are the preferred partner. For quality lumber, trusses, building components, doors, windows, insulation, decking, hardware and more, contact Sunpro.

