Sunpro Solar Ranked Top 5 Residential Solar Company in the U.S.

MANDEVILLE, La., July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunpro Solar was recently recognized as one of the top 5 residential solar contractors in the U.S. by Solar Power World's 2020 annual Top Solar Contractor List. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Sunpro Solar has been recognized by Solar Power World Magazine.

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by Solar Power World to honor the work completed by solar installers big and small across the United States. Produced annually, the list celebrates the achievements of U.S. solar installers within the utility, commercial and residential markets, and ranks contractors by kilowatts installed in the previous year.

The Solar Power World team is so pleased to highlight more than 400 companies on the 2020 Top Solar Contractors list, especially during this unprecedented time," said Kelsey Misbrener, senior editor of Solar Power World. "All contractors featured on the 2020 list reported strong 2019 installation numbers and are continuing to stand tall this year."

"It's an honor to be named among the top residential solar contractors in the U.S. and we are grateful to our customers who have trusted in our company," said Marc Jones, Sunpro Solar's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Our continued growth is simply a story of what happens when an incredible team of people come together to deliver an unmatched customer experience each and everyday." Recognized for the company's rapid growth and innovation, Marc Jones, was named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Gulf Coast in 2019.

Sunpro Solar is excited to bring affordable electricity options to homeowners across the nation. Since its founding, Sunpro Solar has installed over 100 megawatts of solar energy for more than 15,000 satisfied customers. The company installed 46 megawatts of solar panels in 2019. Sunpro Solar employs over 1,400 employees and currently operates in 15 states (Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Georgia, New Mexico, Missouri, South Carolina, North Carolina, Illinois, Kansas, and Oklahoma).

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

About Sunpro Solar

Founded in 2008, Sunpro Solar is a leading solar company in the U.S. that provides affordable solar energy and battery storage solutions to homeowners nationwide. Sunpro Solar was ranked No. 209 on Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2016. Sunpro Solar operates nationwide and is headquartered in Mandeville, Louisiana. For more information, visit www.gosunpro.com.

Media Contacts

Sunpro Solar

Kristie Moser

866-450-1012

[email protected]

Solar Power World

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief

216-860-5259

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunpro Solar

Related Links

gosunpro.com

