SUNRATE enhances cross-border payment capabilities with Visa Direct

Sunrate

14 Jun, 2023, 22:00 ET

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform announces its collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to enable SUNRATE customers to send and receive funds directly to eligible Visa debit and prepaid cards.

At the start of this year, SUNRATE also launched its Visa virtual commercial card as part of its holistic online travel solution. In 2021, SUNRATE became a principal member of the Visa network.

"Being a global FinTech company, SUNRATE and Visa share the same commitment to modernise money movement, by focusing on the security, competency and transparency of cross-border payments for businesses worldwide. Our partnership with Visa accentuates the pros that combination brings to recognising this common commitment for our customers globally," said Qincheng Wang, Head of Product, SUNRATE.

Deepan Dagur, Head of Money Movement, Asia Pacific, Visa said, "The appetite for quicker and more accessible cross-border payments continues to grow as businesses look for better ways to pay and be paid.  Together with SUNRATE, Visa is simplifying cross-border payments by being the single connection point for clients to move money easily and efficiently."

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is the intelligent global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Since its inception in 2016, we are recognised as the leading solution provider and have enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 150+ countries and regions with our cutting-edge proprietary platform, extensive global network, and robust APIs.

With its global headquarters in Singapore and offices in China, Indonesia and UK, SUNRATE partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, DBS Bank and is the principal member of both Mastercard and Visa. We are licensed and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK, the Bank Indonesia, the Hong Kong Customs, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

