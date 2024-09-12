Sunrider Employees Unite for 9/11 Day: Packing Meals and Making a Difference

LOS ANGELES and DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of the 9/11 anniversary, millions of Americans, employers, and organizations nationwide participated in acts of service as part of 9/11 Day, the federally recognized National Day of Service and Remembrance.

According to their media fact sheet, the 9/11 Day nonprofit, which was formed in 2022, aims to "annually rekindle the spirit of unity, service and shared humanity that arose in the U.S. and spread around the world following 9/11, and in doing so, create a permanent tribute to those lost and injured, and the many individuals who bravely rose in service."

This year, over 30 million Americans volunteered, donated to charities, and performed acts of kindness in observance of 9/11 Day, which has grown to become the nation's largest annual day of service. The 9/11 Day nonprofit, in collaboration with AmeriCorps, organized large-scale volunteer projects in 18 cities nationwide.

In Los Angeles and Dallas, where Sunrider has offices, two teams of Sunrider employees joined local volunteers to pack meals for distribution in their communities. Additionally, employees and volunteers had the opportunity to participate virtually by planning and sharing their good deeds on social media using the hashtag #IWillFor911Day.

The "9/11 Day Meal Pack" project aimed to provide 8 million meals for Americans facing hunger. Up to 20,000 volunteers, including Sunrider employees, helped pack these meals, which were distributed by Feeding America-affiliated food banks and other hunger relief organizations.

According to Feeding America, one in four Americans experiences food insecurity daily.

"Sunrider and our team are honored to support and participate in 9/11 Day this year," said Sunny Beutler, CEO of Sunrider International. "It's crucial that we never forget those we lost and those impacted by the tragedy. By coming together in unity each 9/11, we can pay tribute and make a meaningful difference for those most vulnerable in our communities."

"The 9/11 Day observance, and our Meal Pack events would not be possible without the support of organizations like Sunrider and its employees," said David Paine, President and Co-founder of 9/11 Day.

About 911 Day

The 9/11 Day observance was inspired by the spirit of unity, service and shared humanity that arose in the United States and spread around the world following the events of September 11, 2001. Today, the September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance—also known as 9/11 Day—stands as a permanent tribute to those lost and injured, and those who rose in service in response to the tragedy. As the single largest day of service in the U.S., 9/11 Day reminds us that coming together in a spirit of kindness, no matter our differences, has the power to change lives and ultimately, our world.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

