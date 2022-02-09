Sunrider International Commemorates 40th Anniversary with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

TORRANCE, Calif., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International celebrated its 40th anniversary on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, held at its gleaming world headquarters building, in Torrance, California. The auspicious day coincided with the Lunar New Year, which added to the festive atmosphere.

The milestone celebration was attended by members of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, council members and elected officials of the City of Torrance, CitiCable board members, and Sunrider Independent Business Owners (IBOs) and employees.

Founded in Utah in 1982, Sunrider relocated to Southern California in 1987, and into its current world headquarters building, located in the heart of Torrance, in 1993.

Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO, delivered a speech conveying the close ties Sunrider has established with the Torrance community over the years, which include supporting local nonprofit organizations, being active in the Torrance Chamber of Commerce, and hosting cultural and civic events in the company's onsite ballrooms.

Beutler talked about how the City of Torrance provides the ideal location for Sunrider with its business-friendly setting and proximity to the Port of Los Angeles, which facilitates Sunrider's need to ship its self-manufactured healthy-living products to points around the world.

Donna Duperron, president and CEO of the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce, said, "Sunrider International has graciously partnered with the Torrance Area Chamber of Commerce for many years. Sunrider has hosted Chinese New Year celebrations for the community and events for Women of Influence, Business for Day, and Active Shooter, and has also supported the Torrance Junior Leadership program. Sunrider's commitment to this community is truly valued."

Guests included Torrance Mayor Patrick Furey, Councilwoman Heidi Ashcraft, Councilman George Chen, Councilman Jack Walser, and representatives for Senator Ben Allen, Senator Steve Brandford, and Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

The event received media coverage from CitiCable, a Torrance-based, award-winning cable television station.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global direct selling enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

