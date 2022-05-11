Sunrider International Opens the Doors of a New Maternity Center in Ethiopia

TORRANCE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global health and wellness direct sales company opened the doors to a new maternity center in Wonber Miriam, Ethiopia, on May 2, 2022.

The construction of the Wonber Maternal Health Center was made possible when Sunrider launched a campaign during which the company donated more than half the price of each ticket purchased for their 2021 Grand Convention to three organizations. One of these organizations was Engage Now Africa, an international nonprofit organization who partners with local government agencies and federal government agencies to provide aid, care, and infrastructure to those who need it most.

"The Wonber Maternal Health Center will be a very needed facility in this remote area in Ethiopia, because currently, women do not have a center to deliver their babies or receive prenatal and postnatal care," said Diana Bingham, East Africa Director of Engage Now Africa. "Women are forced to deliver their baby in their home, often alone or with the help of a midwife."

The Sunrider donation campaign amassed nearly $25,000 for Engage Now Africa to use toward the construction of the maternity clinic, which will now serve and support over 30,000 women and children.

"The opening of the Wonber Maternal Health Center comes at a special time for Sunrider—our 40th anniversary," said Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler. "Seeing the marble Sunrider plaque on the clinic's walls fills my heart with so much pride. When my father and mother started Sunrider 40 years ago, this is the kind of project that they wanted to give to because it benefits the health of women, children, and families. Giving is a foundational pillar of Sunrider, and when you partner that with the generosity and heart of our incredible field of Independent Business Owners, anything really is possible."

To view pictures of the new Wonber Maternal Health Center, please visit: sunrider.com/newsroom

Visit Engage Now Africa for more information about this organization and how you can engage to make a difference.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a manufacturing, direct selling, and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries.

SOURCE Sunrider International