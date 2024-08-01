Sunrider Unveils IntelliRise™--A Groundbreaking Nootropic Beverage

TORRANCE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a leading provider of premium herbal nutrition and wellness products, proudly announces the launch of IntelliRise, a groundbreaking nootropic beverage designed to awaken the mind and invigorate the body.

Harnessing the power of nature's finest ingredients, IntelliRise features a potent blend of functional mushrooms and adaptogenic plants, including lions mane mushroom (Hericium Erinaceus), cordyceps mushroom, Rhodiola Rosea, and Korean panax ginseng.

IntelliRise is a natural powerhouse, offering a multitude of benefits to enhance your well-being. These include supporting mental focus and concentration,* boosting memory,* promoting physical and mental performance, aiding positivity and mood,* relieving stress, anxiety, and fatigue, and providing antioxidant benefits.

With an enticing rich, roasted cocoa flavor, IntelliRise refreshes both mind and body without jitters or a crash, making it ideal for a revitalizing start to the day or a caffeine-free afternoon pick-me-up. Mixing easily in both hot and cold water, it's convenient for any occasion. Moreover, it contains zero fat, is cholesterol-free, and is suitable for the whole family to enjoy.

Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO, said "IntelliRise embodies our commitment to providing top-quality natural products that complement a healthy, active lifestyle. This addition to our product portfolio further strengthens our mission of empowering individuals worldwide to pursue their wellness goals and thrive in all areas of life."

For more information about IntelliRise and other Sunrider® products, visit sunrider.com.

For media inquiries or more information, please contact Kassy Rosewitz at [email protected].

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the chance to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

