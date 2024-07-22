Sunrider Unveils Redesigned SunBreeze®: A Modern Look for a Timeless Classic

TORRANCE, Calif., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a leading innovator in herbal health and wellness products, announces the revitalization of its iconic SunBreeze® Oil and Balm, featuring a sleek package redesign while maintaining its trusted, time-tested formula.

"We're excited to introduce the fresh, modern look of SunBreeze® while preserving the efficacy and quality that our customers have come to rely on," said Sunny Beutler, CEO, of Sunrider International. "The redesigned packaging reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation."

The new packaging for SunBreeze® Oil now comes in three larger 10-mL bottles, housed in a sleek tuck-top box for ease of use and portability. This redesign reduces our environmental footprint by using less packaging material and container glass while maintaining the same total product amount of 30 mL. The improved orifice reducer dropper ensures a user-friendly experience while maintaining the same powerful formula within.

SunBreeze® Balm retains its original container size, quantity, and content amount, but now has a refreshed design. It's still available in a pack of six containers or one larger size.

One of Dr. Tei-Fu Chen's original formulas and one of the first herbal essential oils in the market, SunBreeze® embodies the perfect balance of cold (yin) and hot (yang), providing soothing relief and relaxation. Sunrider's commitment to using nature-sourced, nontoxic ingredients ensures that SunBreeze® continues to provide pure, blissful relief to its users.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

Always read the product label—use as directed.

Caution: Avoid eye contact.

