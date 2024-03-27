Sunrider Unveils Skincare Breakthrough with Its Bio Cellulose Mask

TORRANCE, Calif., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider International, a global leader in natural health, wellness, and beauty products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask.

This new addition to the company's skincare line reflects the global market's growing demand for botanically based, sustainable skincare solutions. The new mask is available in the United States, China, Korea, and Taiwan, with plans for expansion into additional countries to follow.

Advanced Formulation for Beautiful Results

Crafted with advanced bio cellulose technology, the Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask offers unparalleled hydration and rejuvenation for the skin. Infused with a proprietary blend of botanical extracts and skin-nourishing ingredients, including sodium PCA, hyaluronic acid, fruit and flower extracts, and niacinamide (vitamin B3), this luxurious, ultra-fine mask delivers intense and immediate moisture to promote a dewy, refreshed, and radiant complexion.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new bio cellulose mask to our Independent Business Owners (IBOs) and customers," said Sunny Beutler, Sunrider CEO. "With its innovative formulation, ease of use, and superior performance, we believe our mask offers anyone seeking natural and effective skincare solutions the opportunity to enjoy a spa-like experience from the comfort of their home."

Eco-Friendly and Versatile Skincare Solution

Vegan and suitable for all skin types, the Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is designed to address a wide range of skincare concerns, including dryness, dullness, enlarged pores, and fine lines and wrinkles. Formulated with fermented coconut extract, its biodegradable, eco-friendly material adheres to the contours of the face like a second skin, allowing maximum absorption of the potent ingredients and ensuring optimal results with each use.

Perfect Pairing: Sunrider's Bio Cellulose Mask and Kandesn® Pure

The Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is meant to complement and fit seamlessly into Sunrider's 4-step Kandesn® Pure skincare system, a vegan, botanically based skincare line designed to nourish, cleanse, and balance the skin.

Availability and Where to Purchase

The Kandesn® Pure Bio Cellulose Mask is available for purchase through Sunrider's network of IBOs and the company's website. For more information about Sunrider and its products, please visit www.sunrider.com.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

