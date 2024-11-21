Sunrider's Beauty Pearl® Wins Beauty Supplement Award

TORRANCE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider's Beauty Pearl recently won a Beauty Supplement Award, a prestigious global accolade presented by Beauty Supplement Awards.com, a UK-based organization dedicated to celebrating excellence in beauty supplements. To qualify for this award, a product undergoes a thorough evaluation process with the award selection team, led by their CEO —a UK skincare professional and formulator of a multi-award-winning supplement.

The Beauty Supplement Award honors exceptional products that promote skin, hair, and overall wellness through natural and effective formulations. Brands are evaluated for their innovation, efficacy, and ethical production practices. According to their website, the company is driven by a commitment to be "passionate about supporting products that make men and women feel more confident about their hair, skin, and nails."

Beauty Pearl is spotlighted on their Winners page, introduced with the caption, "Meet the amazing beauty supplements that we are proud to endorse." A social media post from the organization reads: "Beauty Pearl is more than just a beauty supplement; it's a luxurious addition that nourishes your skin from within. With its thoughtful combination of ingredients aimed at enhancing overall well-being, stunning pearl-shaped pills, and tangible results, I highly recommend giving it a try."

Sunrider CEO Sunny Beutler said this about winning this award: "We are deeply honored by this recognition. Beauty Pearl is a product we're incredibly proud of because it embodies our commitment to creating products that work in harmony with the body, using natural ingredients to promote health, beauty, and balance."

For more information about Beauty Pearl and other Sunrider® products, please visit: www.sunrider.com.

About Sunrider International

Sunrider International, a direct selling and retail sales company, was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of Drs. Chen's adult children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 50 countries and regions.

