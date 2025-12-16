Sunrise Capital Investors Announces First Acquisition for Fund 5, with a 5-Park Mobile Home Portfolio Entering the Fund This Month

CLEARWATER, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Capital Investors, LLC ("Sunrise Capital") announced today that Courtyard Estates, a 67-site, age-restricted mobile home community outside Columbus, Ohio, is the first acquisition to enter its newly launched Growth & Income Fund V. The community offers stable occupancy, strong collections, and 100% tenant-owned homes, providing an immediate foundation of predictable income for the Fund.

Courtyard Estates

"Courtyard Estates is a well-established community with a long history of resident stability," said Kevin Bupp, Co-Founder of Sunrise Capital. "It's the type of asset that allows us to enhance operations, improve infrastructure, and steadily grow value over time - both for the Fund and for the people who live there."

Sunrise also confirmed that a portfolio of five additional mobile home communities is now advancing through for inclusion in Fund 5 this month. The properties represent a mix of stabilized income and clear operational upside through improved management, better systems, and long-term capital planning. Several communities feature below-market rents or underutilized sites, presenting opportunities to drive performance in a disciplined, sustainable manner.

"These five communities each have levers we can pull - whether it's upgrading infrastructure, performing our best-in-class infill strategies, strengthening management, or bringing underperforming assets back to their potential," said Brian Spear, Co-Founder. "Our approach is straightforward: operate well, reinvest where it matters, and create an environment where both residents and the Fund benefit from consistent improvements."

Fund V continues Sunrise's emphasis on generating long-term passive income, a strategy based on owning essential-housing assets over extended durations and focusing on stable cash flow, tax efficiency, and conservative value creation. Rather than relying on rapid turnovers or market timing, the Fund is designed to generate durable performance through disciplined operations and measured enhancements across its communities.

As Sunrise closes out the capital raise on the remaining five communities, the firm expects to announce closings in the coming weeks.

About Sunrise Capital Investors

Founded in 2014, Sunrise Capital Investors is a Florida-based real estate private equity firm specializing in mobile home communities and structured parking assets. With over $350 million in assets under management and more than $1 billion in completed transactions, Sunrise focuses on long-term ownership of recession-resistant housing to help investors build durable, tax-efficient income streams.

