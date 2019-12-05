Sunrise Community Health Provides Notice Of Data Privacy Event

EVANS, Colo., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent incident at Sunrise Community Health ("Sunrise") may affect the privacy of certain information. Sunrise is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of this information. However, Sunrise is providing notification to individuals whose information was present in Sunrise email accounts accessed by an unauthorized individual(s) out of an abundance of caution.

What Happened? Sunrise recently learned certain employee email accounts were accessed by an unauthorized individual(s). On November 5, 2019, it was determined that certain personal information was present in the affected email accounts. Sunrise began working with third party forensic experts to confirm the full nature and scope of this incident and to confirm the security of the Sunrise email environment. The investigation is ongoing at this time. To date, the investigation has determined certain Sunrise email accounts may have been subject to unauthorized access at various times between September 11, 2019 and November 22, 2019.

Evidence indicates the unauthorized individual(s) were targeting Sunrise invoice and payroll information. However, the investigation cannot conclusively determine whether information within the affected email accounts was subject to unauthorized access. Sunrise is notifying individuals whose information was present in the affected Sunrise email accounts.

What Information Was Involved? The information present in the emails varies by individual, but may include patient name, date of birth, Sunrise patient ID, Sunrise provider name, date of service, type of clinical exam completed, general exam results, name of health insurance, medication name and/or diagnosis.

What is Sunrise Doing? The confidentiality, privacy, and security of personal information are among Sunrise's highest priorities. Upon learning of unusual activity in the email system, Sunrise immediately started an investigation and took steps to further secure its systems. Sunrise continues to work with third-party forensic investigators to confirm the full nature and scope of this event. Sunrise is also working to further enhance the security of its systems. Sunrise is notifying individuals whose information may have been present in the relevant emails and providing information and resources to assist individuals in helping to protect personal information, including complimentary access to one year of credit monitoring and identity theft restoration services through Kroll.

What Individuals Can Do? Sunrise encourages those who may be potentially affected by this incident to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Sunrise also encourages individuals to review and consider information it is providing on the "Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information." This information is available below, as well as on the Sunrise Community Health website at sunrisecommunityhealth.org.

For More Information. Individuals with additional questions may contact Sunrise's dedicated assistance line at 833-942-1228, Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. MST.

Steps Individuals May Take To Protect Personal Information

Monitor Accounts

Under U.S. law, consumers are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus. To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call, toll-free, 1-877-322-8228. You may also contact the three major credit bureaus directly to request a free copy of your credit report.

Consumers have the right to place a "security freeze" on a credit report, which will prohibit a consumer reporting agency from releasing information in the consumer's credit report without express authorization. The security freeze is designed to prevent credit, loans, and services from being approved in the consumer's name without your consent. However, individuals should be aware that using a security freeze to take control over who gets access to the personal and financial information in a credit report may delay, interfere with, or prohibit the timely approval of any subsequent request or application made regarding a new loan, credit, mortgage, or any other account involving the extension of credit. Pursuant to federal law, you cannot be charged to place or lift a security freeze on your credit report. Should you wish to place a security freeze, please contact the major consumer reporting agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax PO Box 9554 P.O. Box 160 PO Box 105788 Allen, TX 75013 Woodlyn, PA 19094 Atlanta, GA 30348-5788 1-888-397-3742 1-888-909-8872 1-800-685-1111 www.experian.com/freeze/center.ht

ml www.transunion.com/credi

t-freeze www.equifax.com/personal/credi

t-report-services

In order to request a security freeze, you will need to provide the following information:

Your full name (including middle initial as well as Jr., Sr., II, III, etc.); Social Security number; Date of birth; If you have moved in the past five (5) years, provide the addresses where you have lived over the prior five years; Proof of current address, such as a current utility bill or telephone bill; A legible photocopy of a government-issued identification card (state driver's license or ID card, military identification, etc.); If you are a victim of identity theft, include a copy of either the police report, investigative report, or complaint to a law enforcement agency concerning identity theft.

As an alternative to a security freeze, consumers have the right to place an initial or extended "fraud alert" on a credit file at no cost. An initial fraud alert is a 1-year alert that is placed on a consumer's credit file. Upon seeing a fraud alert display on a consumer's credit file, a business is required to take steps to verify the consumer's identity before extending new credit. If you are a victim of identity theft, you are entitled to an extended fraud alert, which is a fraud alert lasting seven years. Should you wish to place a fraud alert, please contact any one of the agencies listed below:

Experian TransUnion Equifax P.O. Box 9554 P.O. Box 2000 P.O. Box 105069 Allen, TX 75013 Chester, PA 19016 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-397-3742 1-800-680-7289 1-888-766-0008 www.experian.com/fraud/center.htm

l www.transunion.com/fraud

-victim-resource/place-fraud-alert www.equifax.com/personal/credit

-report-services

Additional Information

You can further educate yourself regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes, and the steps you can take to protect yourself by contacting the consumer reporting agencies, the Federal Trade Commission, or your state Attorney General.

The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580, www.identitytheft.gov, 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); TTY: 1-866-653-4261. The Federal Trade Commission also encourages those who discover that their information has been misused to file a complaint with them. You can obtain further information on how to file such a complaint by way of the contact information listed above. You have the right to file a police report if you ever experience identity theft or fraud. Please note that in order to file a report with law enforcement for identity theft, you will likely need to provide some proof that you have been a victim. Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement and your state Attorney General. This notice has not been delayed by law enforcement.

For Maryland residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: 200 St. Paul Place, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202; 1-410-528-8662; or www.oag.state.md.us.

For North Carolina residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: 9001 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27699-9001; 1-877-566-7226 or 1-919-716-6000; or www.ncdoj.gov. You can obtain information from the Attorney General or the Federal Trade Commission about preventing identity theft.

For Rhode Island Residents, the Rhode Island Attorney General may be contacted at: 150 South Main Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903; www.riag.ri.gov; or 1-401-274-4400. Under Rhode Island law, you have the right to obtain any police report filed in regard to this incident. There are no known Rhode Island resident potentially impacted by this incident.

For New York residents, the Attorney General may be contacted at: Office of the Attorney General, The Capitol, Albany, NY 12224-0341; 1-800-771-7755; or https://ag.ny.gov/.

For New Mexico residents, you have rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, such as the right to be told if information in your credit file has been used against you, the right to know what is in your credit file, the right to ask for your credit score, and the right to dispute incomplete or inaccurate information. Further, pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the consumer reporting agencies must correct or delete inaccurate, incomplete, or unverifiable information; consumer reporting agencies may not report outdated negative information; access to your file is limited; you must give your consent for credit reports to be provided to employers; you may limit "prescreened" offers of credit and insurance you get based on information in your credit report; and you may seek damages from violator. You may have additional rights under the Fair Credit Reporting Act not summarized here. Identity theft victims and active duty military personnel have specific additional rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act. We encourage you to review your rights pursuant to the Fair Credit Reporting Act by visiting www.consumerfinance.gov/f/201504_cfpb_summary_your-rights-under-fcra.pdf , or by writing Consumer Response Center, Room 130-A, Federal Trade Commission, 600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington, D.C. 20580.

