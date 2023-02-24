Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k by Elite Events Set to Go March 25 in Sunrise, Florida

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Are you ready to push your limits and join the excitement at the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k on March 25th, 2023? This annual event produced by Elite Events promises to be an unforgettable experience for runners of all levels, set against the stunning backdrop of Markham Park.

The Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k is more than just a race, it's an opportunity to challenge yourself, connect with other runners, and enjoy all that the area has to offer. Runners will receive a commemorative finisher medal and a choice of either a tank top or technical t-shirt, both featuring the event's unique design. The finisher medal is a tangible reminder of the hard work and dedication that every runner puts into their training.

Elite Events is also offering a free finish video and a free Elite Events Tracker app for all participants, so runners can track their progress, receive real-time updates on their performance, and relive their unforgettable moment of crossing the finish line.

But the excitement doesn't stop there. If you're traveling to Sunrise for the event, there are plenty of fun things to do in the area. Take a stroll along the beautiful beaches of Fort Lauderdale, indulge in some retail therapy at the Sawgrass Mills mall, or explore the vibrant nightlife of Miami. There's something for everyone in this energetic part of Florida.

"We're thrilled to host the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k this year," said Elite Events Race Director, Jaeden Hamernik. "Our team has worked hard to create a unique and unforgettable experience for runners of all levels. We want every runner to feel proud of their accomplishment and to have a great time while doing it. And with all the amazing things to do in the area, we encourage everyone to make a weekend of it!"

Whether you're a seasoned runner or a beginner, the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k is the perfect opportunity to test your limits, connect with other runners, and explore all that the area has to offer.

To register for the Sunrise Half Marathon & 5k or to find out more about the event, visit Elite Events' website at www.sunrisehalf.com

Event Website: https://www.sunrisehalf.com/

Elite Events Website: https://www.runeliteevents.com/

