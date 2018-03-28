Prior to joining AAC, Frank worked as CEO of several Acadia facilities in Arizona, Indiana, and Ohio. He also worked with United Health Services in the Philadelphia area. Frank began his career in behavioral health as a mental health technician, working his way up to chief executive officer. During this time he drew experience from relevant fields including nursing, psychiatric care, and clinical schools.

"I'm ecstatic to have joined the excellent Sunrise House team," said Frank. "The remarkable staff work continuously to be the number one provider of addiction services in the great state of New Jersey. It is my goal to continue the quality addiction treatment that patients have received here for decades."

About Sunrise House Treatment Center

Sunrise House is an American Addiction Centers (NYSE: AAC) facility. AAC is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

Media Contact: Joy Sutton

(615) 587-7728

JSutton@ContactAAC.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sunrise-house-new-jersey-treatment-center-welcomes-stanley-frank-as-ceo-300621184.html

SOURCE American Addiction Centers