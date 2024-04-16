Sunrise Senior Living Shines with Record 139 Communities Recognized in U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living Ratings

Celebrating Recognitions in Best Senior Living Categories Based on Customer Feedback

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sunrise Senior Living , a trailblazer in the senior living industry with a 40-year legacy, proudly announces that 139 of its communities have been recognized in U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living ratings for 2024; the highest total since the rankings began in 2021. These communities have excelled in categories including Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care, and Best Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC).

"I am incredibly proud and humbled to have 139 communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living list—the most since the rankings began in 2021," said Jack R. Callison Jr., CEO of Sunrise Senior Living. "This recognition is particularly special because it was determined using feedback from our cherished residents and families, and in an industry where trust and transparency are paramount, it's something that my team and I don't take lightly. We pride ourselves on the bonds that we build with our residents, and this recognition is a true testament to the power of our enduring mission, vision, and values. I know I speak on behalf of the entire Sunrise team when I say that we look forward to using this honor to welcome more residents into our ever-growing Sunrise family."

This is the third year in which Sunrise communities have participated in the Best Senior Living list, and each year has seen an increase in the number of Sunrise communities recognized on the list.

U.S. News & World Report's Best Senior Living ratings provide comprehensive information and analysis of consumer satisfaction data, evaluating factors such as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 3,500 communities across the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For over 30 years, U.S. News has been a trusted resource for unbiased assessments of quality across various important decisions, from choosing a college to selecting a healthcare facility.

To view the full list of Sunrise communities recognized, including their categories, please visit our website: SunriseSeniorLiving.com/USNews2024

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology .

To learn more about Sunrise or to find a community near you, please visit our website, www.sunriseseniorliving.com .

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise's industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating over 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 240 communities in the United States and Canada serving nearly 20,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

