Sunrise Valley Construction and Stobro Construction Merge, Bringing Top-Quality Construction Services to More Customers

LANCASTER, Pa., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrise Valley Construction and Stobro Construction are proud to announce the merger of the companies. Both companies bring quality craftsmanship and top-notch customer service, and now with a larger workforce, they'll be able to bring more garages and horse barns to property owners across Pennsylvania.

"Our vision is to become known for exceptional customer service and top-quality craftsmanship throughout the Mid-Atlantic, while empowering our team to be inspirational leaders," said John King, Sales/General Manager, Sunrise Valley Construction.

King started Sunrise Valley Construction in 2014 after working for his uncle's construction business, which specialized in pole buildings.

David and Daniel Stoltzfus were also inspired to start Stobro Construction in 2017, after working for their uncle who owned SMS Builders.

In January of 2023, they jumped on the opportunity to cover the clientele list from SMS Builders when their uncle wanted to retire.

In 2023, Sunrise Valley Construction and Stobro Construction were each facing economic challenges and a staff shortage that limited the number of projects they could take on. Both companies had previously worked together and recognized the opportunity for growth if they solved their staff shortage.

The partnership creates a four-crew field team that will allow the company to reach more customers and deliver high end equine facilities and garage projects.

"We will continue to work towards being the go-to company for all types of projects, ranging from simple pole buildings to state-of-the-art equine facilities," King continued.

Since 2014, Sunrise Valley Construction has provided top-quality construction services for people in the Lancaster County area. Following the merger, the company vision is to become renowned throughout the Mid-Atlantic region for providing exceptional customer service, delivering prompt responses and maintaining the highest standards of quality craftsmanship for all types of projects, ranging from simple pole buildings to state-of-the-art equine facilities.

