Sunriver Resort Opens Newly Expanded Aquatic Center

"The Cove has been designed and uniquely positioned to offer the best possible indoor and outdoor experience with something for everyone," said Tom O'Shea, Sunriver Resort managing director. "Relax by the pool, enjoy a meal and the region's best brews at the expanded Spotted Frog, or relax on the expansive lawn surrounded by native plants and ponderosas with a large outcropping of lava rock and a cascading water feature."

Families will enjoy "Cinder Cone," the new two-story waterslide that curves outside the building and returns indoors to the splash pool. For those looking for something at a slower pace, the indoor pool also offers a meandering eddy relaxing float experience.

Designed to honor the history of Sunriver Resort and its architecture, The Cove incorporates wood columns, vaulted wood beam ceilings and lava rock. Three sides of the building feature roll-up doors that offer the ability to bring the outdoors in, creating an open-air facility. The new indoor space includes a poolside bar, full-service poolside wait staff and expanded offerings from The Spotted Frog.

A new outdoor event space was also created at The Cove to offer even more options to gather, relax and recreate. Complimentary access is provided to The Cove Aquatic Center for all Sunriver Resort guests and members.

In addition to the completion of the Aquatic Center, the resort has completed its expansion of The Backyard. This unique space located behind the main lodge caters to outdoor events and concerts and provides a unique 18-hole putting course named after Sunriver visionary John Gray. Built along the Little Sunriver, Gray's Trail provides fun and a challenge for every level of golfer.

As part of its commitment to offering a high-quality guest experience, Sunriver Resort continues to renovate all of its guestrooms and suites to offer a premium finish that maintain the resort's classic Northwest lodge aesthetic but deliver the modern, four diamond experience that resort guests expect. The project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2023.

About Sunriver Resort

Located just 15 miles south of Bend, Ore. in the heart of Central Oregon, Sunriver Resort is an all-season, activity-rich, 3,300-acre getaway destination and conference center. Sunriver Resort is resplendent with natural beauty and endless activities, including world-renowned golf, award-winning spa facilities and services, nine Northwest restaurants and cafes and more. The historic resort features lodge style rooms, suites, vacation homes and condominiums to both rent or purchase. Local activities include skiing, snowshoeing, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rafting, fishing, brewery tours and much more. Whether guests stay for a day, a week, or a lifetime, they are sure to find an escape filled with adventure, relaxation, inspiration and ultimately, unforgettable memories. For more information, visit www.sunriverresort.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram .

