Sunroc Building Materials is now Sunpro

"We are pleased to announce that we have changed our name to Sunpro. The new name more accurately reflects who we are as a company—a building materials supplier who serves the pro-contractor/builder. This new name is more representative of the lumber and building materials industry and honors the history and trust that we have built with you, our customer, under the Sunroc name. Additionally, it uniquely identifies our brand in the market while differentiating us from the products and services offered by our sister company, Sunroc Corporation," said Greg Templeman, president of Sunpro.

In addition to the name change, Sunpro has unveiled a new logo, a new website (www.sunpro.build), a new rewards site, and a newly developed millwork selection tool. The new website has been designed and updated to showcase all Sunpro's products and services, including a millwork selection tool that allows customers to browse Sunpro's millwork & door offerings, easily organize their selections, and request quotes directly from the tool.

The new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across the company's locations throughout 2019.

About Sunpro

Sunpro (www.sunpro.build)–a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc.–is the contractor's choice for building materials in Utah and Idaho. With thirteen convenient locations and an eight-decade-long tradition of delivering outstanding service and impeccable value, they are the preferred partner. For quality lumber, trusses, building components, doors, windows, insulation, decking, hardware and more, contact Sunpro.

SOURCE Sunpro

