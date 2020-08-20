Sunroc Corporation Acquired Depatco, Idaho Falls Construction Company

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunroc Corporation, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc., has announced the finalization of their asset acquisition of Idaho Falls-based company, Depatco, Inc. (Depatco). The acquisition of Depatco's assets will facilitate a strategic expansion into Eastern Idaho for Sunroc Corporation, increasing their geographic footprint and product offering. The operations will continue doing business under the Depatco name.

Depatco is the largest locally owned and operated construction company in southeastern Idaho. Along with its nine gravel pits throughout Idaho and Wyoming, Depatco's construction services include grading, asphalt paving, concrete paving, utilities, and sand and gravel. With over 40 years in operation, Depatco has grown to approximately 200 employees with a trusted reputation of excellence and quality customer service.

Sunroc Corporation is a civil construction company that provides premier materials and services to the Intermountain West, including earthwork, utilities, grading and paving, as well as production and sales of masonry products, sand, gravel, asphalt and concrete.

"With an alignment in company values and construction services, this acquisition is a natural fit and important step in our growth. Depatco has built a great culture and reputation in the Eastern Idaho market, and Sunroc operates with those same values and standards that Depatco is known for – continuing Clyde Companies' vision of 'Building a Better Community,'" said Scott Okelberry, Sunroc Corporation president.

Depatco owners, members of the Stoddard family, will continue to be involved in the business.

"With their breadth and depth of experience, we are confident that Sunroc will improve upon the construction products and services that Depatco has established," says Greg Stoddard, president of Depatco.

"Sunroc is committed to building Eastern Idaho communities as an engaged partner in the business community and construction space. We are excited to offer Sunroc's services to the area as we grow with the region," said Mark Elder, vice president of Sunroc's Idaho operations.

About Sunroc

Since 1937, Sunroc Corporation (originally Utah Service) has offered quality construction services to municipalities, state agencies, professional contractors throughout the Intermountain West. Sunroc is proud to provide time-tested materials and services, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt, sand and gravel, masonry, earthwork, utility construction, and asphalt paving. As a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, we are 'Building a Better Community' with a dedication to safety, sustainability, and quality construction services and products.

