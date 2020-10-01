Sunroc Corporation Acquires Hi-Grade Underground, Inc., Boise Utilities Company

MERIDIAN, Idaho, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunroc Corporation, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc., has announced the finalization of their asset acquisition of Boise-based company, Hi-Grade Underground, Inc. (Hi-Grade). The acquisition of Hi-Grade's assets will expand Sunroc's utility capabilities in the Treasure Valley region and throughout Idaho.

Hi-Grade has operated as a utilities contractor in the Boise region for over 30 years, providing essential infrastructure on public works projects for cities and municipalities. Their equipment and team expertise is specialized in construction of water main, sewer, stormwater, mainline pressure irrigation.

Sunroc is a civil construction company that provides premier construction materials and services to the Intermountain West, including earthwork, utilities, grading and paving, concrete, sand and gravel, asphalt, and masonry products.

"We are excited for this acquisition to expand and strengthen Sunroc's operation in Idaho, specifically in our new utilities division," said Mark Elder, Vice President of Sunroc.

Dave Clifford, former Hi-Grade owner, will be involved throughout the acquisition transition. Clifford will continue with Sunroc as the new Utilities Manager.

"We are happy about the acquisition because it's good for our employees and it's good for the community. Ultimately, this will benefit all the end-users of the wet utilities we build," said Clifford.

Sunroc will continue to provide essential construction services to meet the community's infrastructure needs and accommodate the growth in the Boise region.

About Sunroc Corporation

Since 1937, Sunroc Corporation (originally Utah Service) has offered quality construction services to municipalities, state agencies, professional contractors throughout the Intermountain West. Sunroc is proud to provide time-tested materials and services, including ready-mix concrete, asphalt, sand and gravel, masonry, earthwork, utility construction, and paving. As a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, we are 'Building a Better Community' with a dedication to safety, sustainability, and quality construction services and products.

SOURCE Sunroc Corporation