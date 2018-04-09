Sunroc Corporation Announces Acquisition of Arrowhead Concrete Assets of Wyoming Concrete Company Acquired

Arrowhead Concrete is a supplier of aggregates, ready-mixed concrete and other products, servicing municipalities, contractors and do-it-yourselfers in southwest Wyoming communities. With over a decade of operations, Arrowhead Concrete is a well-respected, quality-driven organization with a reputation for customer satisfaction.

"Having Arrowhead join the Sunroc team was a natural step in our growth and commitment to providing quality products and services here in Wyoming," said Curg Murray, Area General Manager for Sunroc.

Sand and gravel and ready-mixed concrete products and concrete pumping services will be available through Sunroc beginning April 9, 2018. For information including available products and services, contact Sunroc at (307) 362-2362.

About Sunroc Corporation

Sunroc (sunroc.com) - a subsidiary of Clyde Companies, Inc. - provides construction materials and construction services throughout Wyoming and the Intermountain West for both public and private sector customers. Beginning April 9, 2018, Arrowhead Concrete will operate as Sunroc.

