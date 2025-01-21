Sun's Down, Lights Up! Cat® Trial 14: After Hours Is Live

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IRONMARKETS covers Caterpillar Inc's revival of fan-favorite Cat ® Trials program, celebrating the company's 100th year as the world's leading construction and mining equipment manufacturer.

"Cat Trial 14: After Hours" celebrates the company's rich history in an epic nighttime spectacle that brings past, present and future Caterpillar equipment to life under the jobsite lights.

At the Cat® Museum, when the lights go down, the machines come on. Cat Trial 14: After Hours. #CatTrials Century-Strong, Customer-Focused

"This year we are celebrating an historic moment in Caterpillar's history – our centennial. We wanted to create a Cat Trial that was iconic and reflected the essence of our heritage and vision for the future," said Yvette Morrison, VP Global Marketing and Brand.

Launched in 2014, The Cat Trials has won the attention and adoration of equipment enthusiasts and customers alike with productions dedicated to childhood favorites like the book "Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site" and video game PAC-MAN™. It has also been named in the Guinness World Records for an 8-ton game of Jenga® and for building a 41-foot-tall sandcastle.

Now Caterpillar is at it again with the release of Cat Trial 14: After Hours.

As with the previous Cat Trials, Cat equipment is the star of the show. Cat Trial 14: After Hours features industrial, marine, and electric power equipment, including historical machines alongside today's workhorses these innovations have all been created with the singular purpose of helping customers succeed.

Cat Trial 14: After Hours will also educate the public on Caterpillar's cutting-edge capabilities for precision and maneuverability with new and noteworthy machines, including the versatile Cat TH1255 Telehandler and a one-of-a-kind Power Loader built by Hacksmith Entertainment based on a recognizable, futuristic machine from a popular movie franchise.

In honor of the company's Centennial year, Caterpillar is introducing Limited Edition Centennial Grey machines, inspired by the color machines were in 1925, and the Cat® Centennial D3 Dozer – which viewers will get their first glimpses of in Cat Trial 14: After Hours. These machines are available in limited quantities at your Cat dealer.

"Part of our culture is we always look to the future, but we tip our hat to the past," says Lee Fosburgh, Caterpillar Corporate Archivist. "That's something we celebrate. It's why we've been around for 100 years."

The idea behind this 14th iteration of Cat Trials was to show off Caterpillar's iconic equipment and technology in a museum format – but in a new and unique way, one where it comes alive to the viewers.

Cat Trial 14 spotlights the company's technological evolution from their autonomous fleet to VisionLink® software and telematics solutions. That evolution is a testament to a staggering research and development investment – $2.1 billion in 2023 alone.

"Today we have over 1.5 million connected assets around the world, and the focus is on customer benefits," said Tom Buckler, Vice President of Cat Digital at Caterpillar. "We want to make our customers more successful."

ForConstructionPros.com, the largest construction media network in North America, is the exclusive media partner of Cat Trials and hosts behind-the-scenes coverage of how Cat Trial 14: After Hours was made with insights from Caterpillar's leaders. Check out the coverage here.

Whether you're a skilled equipment operator or just enjoy watching Cat equipment, The Cat Trial 14: After Hours is sure to bring enjoyment to your day. Watch it here.

About ForConstructionPros.com

ForConstructionPros.com is the largest construction network in North America, reaching contractors in the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, pavement maintenance, and rental industries that are looking to gain industry knowledge in their field and make profitable business management decisions. The platform, housing Equipment Today, Asphalt Contractor, Concrete Contractor, Rental and Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction, provides contractors with fresh, relevant content that is delivered through a combination of trusted print publications and online mediums such online articles, newsletters, emails, videos, webinars, podcasts, white papers and more.

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets

About Caterpillar

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping customers build a better world – making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment. For more information, visit caterpillar.com.

