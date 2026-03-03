Sunseeker Launches S4: A Self-Driving-Level Robot Mower Built for Real, Complex Yards

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker , a global leader in intelligent lawn care, today announced the launch date of the wireless LiDAR Sunseeker S4 Robotic Mower, a next-generation, wire-free lawn care solution designed to deliver self-driving-level autonomy for real, complex residential yards.

Built to handle lawns up to 1,000 m² (approximately ¼ acre), the Sunseeker S4 combines LiDAR and AI Vision navigation to intelligently manage the messy, uneven realities of everyday backyards. Slopes, trees, toys, pets, kids, and constantly changing obstacles are all part of the environment the S4 is designed to understand and navigate, bringing multi-sensor autonomous driving technology to spaces where traditional robotic mowers often struggle.

Unlike robotic mowers that rely on random routes or perimeter wires, the S4 uses multi-sensor perception and autonomous path planning to map and adapt to its surroundings in real time. The result is consistent coverage, improved obstacle avoidance, and reliable operation across complex lawn layouts without the need for boundary wires or external antennas.

The S4 is built by a team with nearly 15 years of lawn-and-garden experience. That experience shaped every aspect of the product, from terrain handling and edge performance to durability and safety features. The S4 was designed not for demo lawns, but for the yards people actually live in.

"At Sunseeker, we believe innovation and intelligent design are the future of outdoor living," said Terry Ma, CEO of Sunseeker Robotics. "Our expanded product lineup is transforming lawn care, bringing smarter, greener, and more effortless solutions to every home."

The Sunseeker S4 is expected to launch on March 3rd, 2026, with a suggested retail price of $1,599. It will be available through Sunseeker's direct-to-consumer channels, including Amazon and the company's official website at www.shopsunseekertech.com . The launch marks Sunseeker's continued expansion in the U.S. market and its first LiDAR-powered robotic mower purpose-built for complex residential environments.

About Sunseeker Robotics

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019–2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

SOURCE Sunseeker