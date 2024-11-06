Sunseeker Pushes Boundaries with Wireless Smart Lawn Mower at Elevate Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the smart lawnmower industry in full swing, landscaping industry professionals from across the United States convened at the Elevate Conference from November 3rd to 6th to explore the industry's vast potential. Sunseeker, a pivotal player in this sector, seized the opportunity to showcase their cutting-edge products, such as the X Series Wire-Free Robotic Mower, at the event. This engagement with experts further solidified their dedication to the U.S. market.

During the conference, Sunseeker highlighted its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of both residential and commercial customers. The company presented its X Series Wire-Free Robotic Mower, which includes the X7, X5, and X3 models, alongside its high-performance 60V Commercial series, emphasizing their adaptability to different lawn sizes and maintenance requirements with a focus on both practical applications and user experiences, as well as technological features. Sunseeker's attendance also underscored its commitment to future growth and innovation. The company shared its vision of becoming a leading provider of robotic mowers in the North American market with plans to expand its product range to cover properties ranging from 0.2 acres to 15 acres over the next two years to address both residential and commercial needs.

Speaking to the brand's attendance at Elevate, Sales Director of Sunseeker US, Matt More said, "Being part of the Elevate Conference allowed us to connect directly with professionals who use our products daily. Their insights are invaluable as we strive to develop solutions that are innovative, practical, and user-friendly. Engaging with the industry community is essential for our growth. It helps us stay attuned to market needs and trends, ensuring that we continue to provide relevant and high-quality products."

A significant theme highlighted during the event was the pivotal role of dealer networks in delivering quality service and support to end-users. Sunseeker has announced ambitious plans to substantially expand its dealer network over the next two years. In 2025, Sunseeker is dedicated to a substantial expansion of its dealer network across the United States and Canada, with a commitment to sustaining these efforts into 2026 and beyond.

The X Series by the team introduces cutting-edge technologies like the AONavi™ Positioning and Navigation System, blending Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning with VSLAM visual navigation for precise mowing in challenging terrains. The Vision AI System, with a 3D binocular camera, enhances surroundings mapping and adaptability. Notably, the X5 and X3 Plus models are exclusively reserved for dealers, while the X7 was recently chosen by Tech Hive as one of the best smart lawnmowers of 2024.

Advantages of the X Series:

Precision Navigation : The AONavi™ Technology integrates RTK-GNSS satellite positioning and VSLAM visual technology, delivering precise positioning accuracy down to the centimeter, and avoiding signal loss in any diverse outdoor environment. It identifies and optimizes mowing paths for individual or multiple areas without physical markers. Once users establish boundaries via the app, the mower operates wirelessly, efficiently mowing designated areas.

Vision AI System: The utilization of a 3D binocular camera enables smart obstacle avoidance and precise environmental perception. Supported by the proprietary deep learning algorithms, it consistently enhances its comprehension of garden landscapes through continuous data accumulation.

All-Terrain Capability : All-wheel drive allows X7 to handle 70% slopes and X5, 60% inclines.

Tender to Turf: This series excels in precision and efficiency, catering to the needs of various terrains. Its floating cutting design ensures a meticulous trim across all landscapes, preserving uniformity. Powered by driven and steering motors, it navigates with finesse, executing precise turns while treating grass gently. Additionally, the mower simplifies maintenance with simultaneous trimming and scarifying, offering hassle-free care for lush, vibrant lawns.

App Control: The features include multi-zone planning, intelligent path planning, auto height adjustment and customized schedules for simplified lawn management.

Sunseeker's 60V Commercial series is also a point of interest at the conference. Designed for professional landscapers, this range includes lawn mowers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, pole hedges, and brush cutters. Emphasizing durability, power, and user comfort, the series caters to the demands of professional use. The company is also developing outdoor robotic solutions, such as leaf and snow robots, reflecting a commitment to offering comprehensive outdoor maintenance solutions that leverage advanced technology for efficiency and sustainability.

"Expanding our dealer network is one of our strategic plans in the US market and we strive to boost our presence on the global stage," stated Justin Novosel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of North American Operations for Sunseeker US. "Dealers play a crucial role in ensuring customers have access to our products and receive the support they need. By offering exclusive products to our dealers, we strengthen these partnerships and enhance the overall customer experience. Our goal is to integrate technology seamlessly into everyday life. By developing a variety of outdoor robotic products, we aim to provide tools that make tasks easier and more efficient, ultimately enriching users' lives."

Moving forward, Sunseeker will continue its mission to enrich lives by integrating technology and civilization into everyday experiences. Guided by core values that emphasize conviction, a relentless pursuit of excellence, a positive mindset, and a commitment to continuous learning and action, the company fosters a culture of positivity and ongoing development.

