A Luxury Enclave Within Sunseeker Resort To Open In October 2023

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tucked inside Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, Sunsuites™ is an enclave of one, two and three bedroom suites paying homage to the coastal luxury lifestyle of Southwest Florida and its surrounding communities. Designed for the sophisticated and discerning traveler, Sunsuites will feature best in class amenities that rival and exceed the world's best resorts.

SUNSEEKER RESORT'S SUNSUITES INTRODUCE COASTAL LUXURY TO CHARLOTTE HARBOR, FLORIDA Tweet this Sunsuites VIP Lounge

Sunsuites, a hotel-within-hotel, will offer 189 luxury suites with one-to-three-bedroom accommodations ranging from 875 to 1,700 square feet. Each guestroom will feature one king or two queen beds and elevated amenities such as glamorous en-suite bathrooms, glass-enclosed walk-in showers and polished metal fixtures throughout.

Featuring a private, elevated arrival experience and entrance no detail has been overlooked in Sunsuites two towers, Iris and Lotus. Prior to arrival, Sunsuites guests will connect with their luxury-experience ambassador to pre-arrange all the necessities for their stay including VIP airport transportation, itinerary planning, and coordination of all in-suite requests like pre-stocking accommodations with all their favorite items. Upon arrival to a private porte cochère, guests are personally greeted curbside by their dedicated luxury representative, skipping the traditional hotel check-in process and allowing immediate access to their coastal-inspired accommodations featuring private balconies and water views of Charlotte Harbor or Peace River.

"Sunsuites offers Southwest Florida a new unique level of luxury with sophisticated accommodations in an exclusive environment that is tucked away yet easily accessible to all of Sunseeker Resort," says Sunseeker Resort's Paul A. Berry, Vice President of Hotel, Sales & Marketing. "This personalized experience is built upon delivering a level of service that exceeds expectations and anticipates our customers' needs at every touch point. After a long day of relaxation and discovery throughout the resort, guests can return home to Sunsuites where they will be greeted by name and their every need will be met."

Each suite will showcase expansive living and dining room areas, a bar and professional kitchen with Sub-Zero/Wolf stainless steel appliances, an entertaining area and spacious private outdoor balcony. Thoughtfully designed walk-in closets with a full-length mirror, shoe shelving and drawer compartments, as well as a private powder room will round out the upgraded amenities.

Sunsuites will provide a tranquil escape, thanks to a palette of soft coastal tones with hints of blue and orange that perfectly complement stone-topped cabinetry, custom-upholstered headboards and subtle carpet design. With artwork that is playful and tied to the Charlotte County waterfront community. Quartz and marble along with terrazzo flooring highlighting beach glass and stone brings the elements of the coast to the Sunsuites towers.

The amenity-rich Sunseeker Resort will feature elevated experiences for Sunsuites guests including a relaxing private lounge with fully stocked amenities. Guests will have priority access to exceptional culinary journeys at over 20 dining and bar locations in addition to a reserved poolside retreat and priority tee times at the resort's exclusive Aileron golf course. As part of the pre-arrival welcome, the Luxury Experience Concierge will arrange to have the kitchen filled with any and all requested items and the in-room personalized amenity is custom crafted by the resort's onsite pastry team. All Sunsuites feature robes and slippers, Nespresso machines, Sobel 300-thread count 100% Egyptian cotton tuxedo-stripe sheets, with optional nightly turndown service.

ABOUT SUNSEEKER RESORT CHARLOTTE HARBOR

Opening October 2023, Florida's newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guestrooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida's Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original dining and bar concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants and a 25,000-square-foot multi-venue experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, seven retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Tampa, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Sarasota airports. For more information, visit www.SunseekerResorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @Sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @Sunseekerresorts.

Media Contact: Carma Connected/ [email protected]/ (305) 438-9200

SOURCE Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor