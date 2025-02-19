Sunseeker Robotics Announces European Debut, Strengthening Global Presence

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker Robotics hosted a landmark brand launch event, "Enjoy Boundless Possibilities," in Hamburg, Germany, officially announcing its expansion into Europe. Unveiling its second-generation wire-free robotic mowers, the company reinforced its commitment to smart lawn care innovation and intelligent outdoor solutions.

While Sunseeker may be new to European consumers, the company brings over a decade of expertise in the lawn care area, with deep insights into user needs and real-world challenges. Having shipped 180,000 OPE and robotic units in 2023, Sunseeker has established itself as a leading innovator in outdoor robotics.

"Years of technical expertise have brought us here, but it is our vision for the future that drives us forward," says Terry Ma, the founder of Sunseeker Robotics. "We see AI and robotics transforming the industry, and with our deep understanding of user needs, we are positioned to lead this evolution."

At the launch event, Sunseeker introduced its dual-brand strategy, showcasing the high-performance Sunseeker Elite X Series and the user-friendly Sunseeker V3, designed to meet diverse homeowner needs. The Elite X Series, engineered to handle expansive areas from 800m² to 12,000m², is backed by Sunseeker Elite Lab—a globally leading innovation powerhouse within Sunseeker Robotics. The X Series integrates three advanced systems: the Full Auto-Driving System, powered by AONavi™ Positioning System and Vision AI technology, ensuring precise and continuous navigation; the ATC ( All-Terrain-Conquer)Driving System, featuring AWD and a patented floating cut deck, enabling adaptability to complex terrains, and the Efficient & Perfect Mowing System designed for a clean, precise cut with optimal efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Sunseeker brand focused on accessibility and ease of use, introducing the V Series, which offers intuitive solutions for effortless garden maintenance. The V3 shines in even tighter spaces, designed specifically for lawns between 600 and 1,000 m². It features ReadyGo™ and Vision AI technology, allowing for one-click mowing, seamless adaptation to uneven landscapes, making lawn care effortlessly enjoyable for everyone.

Torsten Bollweg, Head of Sunseeker Europe, also proudly announced two major brand partnerships: Sunseeker has become an official sponsor of Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, and Sunseeker will name French rugby star Charles Ollivon as its brand ambassador in France. These strategic collaborations underscore Sunseeker's ambition to engaging with local audience and expanding its brand presence in key European markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623356/CEO_of_Sunseeker_EU___Torsten.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623358/Sunseeker_Robot_Lawnmowers.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2623357/Sunseeker_elite_X5.jpg