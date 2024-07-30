Sunseeker showcased Latest Innovations at Lawn & Landscape Technology Conference 2024

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker, a world-leading innovative company of high-tech equipment, specializing in robotic lawn mowers and lithium battery-powered garden tools, has featured its latest Sunseeker Orion X7 and 60 Volt commercial series at the Lawn & Landscape Technology Conference 2024, that was held from July 23 to 25 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Lawn & Landscape Tech Conference is the industry's only conference dedicated exclusively to showcasing this pioneering technology in the green industry. It offers a unique platform for landscape contractors, lawn care professionals, and industry decision-makers to exchange the latest innovations and insights. Attendees discuss advancements such as AI and explore the benefits and limitations of various equipment developments.

"We are thrilled to attend this year's Lawn & Landscape Technology Conference. It's an excellent opportunity for industry leaders to engage and share the latest trends and technologies. Sunseeker showcased our latest innovations and participated in discussions on green and sustainable development, aiming to build more partnerships," said Justin Novosel, EVP and GM of North American Operations for Sunseeker US, Inc.

Delivering the best performance

Sunseeker has brought two new product series to the conference, robotic lawnmowers and outdoor power landscape tools. Utilizing advanced technologies, Sunseeker is not only delivering the best lawn care solutions to global users, but also is leading the green development of the industry.

The latest Orion X7 is the ultimate green and smart lawnmower designed for landscaping versatility. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology including positioning and navigation, artificial vision, deep learning, and AWD (All-Wheel-Drive) system.

The mowing efficiency is improved significantly through the utilization of dual-cutting plates, enhanced stability and traction, and intelligent path planning. Its smart app control offers effortless setup, wire-free boundaries, multi-zone management and customizable settings. The eco-friendly and energy-efficient design minimizes the environmental impact.

The 60V commercial series tools, built on Sunseeker's advanced 60V battery platform, offer groundbreaking innovation for enhanced versatility and productivity. This platform includes high-capacity battery packs, solar-charging compatibility, and ergonomic portability, all of which contribute to superior runtime, performance, and ease of use for tasks such as trimming, mowing, and pruning.

AI and automation lead industry transformation

Positioned at the forefront of industry trends and development, Sunseeker is committed to leveraging technology to accelerate industry transformation towards building a green future.

At the Lawn & Landscape Tech Conference, landscapers, contractors, and industry professionals raised questions regarding how to determine cutting area size, understanding how the mower communicates, and identifying potential limitations of the new communication mode.

Matt Moore, Director of Robotic Sales for Sunseeker US, Inc., noted that this exchange of ideas and insights made the conference incredibly valuable for everyone.

"It's not just a matter of talking, we are actively engaging in discussions that have the potential to transform the industry," said Moore. "Knowing the mowers you are buying is important. With the technological advancements in AI and deep learning, today's robotic mowers are built to maintain, and that's the reason we are here, bringing products to the public and letting people experience them for themselves."

SOURCE Sunseeker