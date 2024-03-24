Sunseeker To Launch the Orion X7 Wireless Robotic Mower: Promising to Make Lawn Care Epic

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker, a leading innovator in lawn care technology, is set to unveil its latest innovation, the Sunseeker Orion X7 wire-free robotic mower. The highly anticipated unveiling will take place during an exclusive YouTube event on March 25th at 7 PM EST，ushering in a next-gen robot mower to provide the ultimate mowing solution.

The Orion X7 represents a significant advancement in lawn care technology, it promises to revolutionize the way users care for their lawns with its cutting-edge features and advanced technology. Equipped with the revolutionary AONaviTM positioning and navigation system, the Orion X7 offers precise navigation down to the centimeter, making for a more efficient and accurate mowing experience.

In addition to its precision navigation system, the Orion X7 features the Vision AI and Deep-learning System, allowing it to perceive its surroundings with unmatched accuracy. This enables the mower to navigate obstacles with ease, delivering a uniform and professional-looking lawn every time, overcoming challenges that most robot mowers in the smart lawn care space have struggled with for some time. The Orion X7 simplifies the lawn care process, making it effortless for users.

"I'm thrilled to see what the Orion X7 can do. It's amazing how it eliminates the need for setting up physical boundaries, making lawn care even more effortless." Justin Novosel, the EVP and GM of North American Operations for Sunseeker US, share his enthusiasm. He will also share insights into the development of the Orion X7 and its potential impact on the lawn care industry in the upcoming event.

Beyond its advanced capabilities, the Orion X7 is also equipped with an AWD (All-Wheel Drive) System and rugged off-road tires for better traction on various terrains. The dual cutting discs and a floating cutting blade design allows users to easily adjust the cutting height through the App with a range from 0.8 to 4.0 inches (20-100mm). Different models are available with area capacities to suit your lawn maintenance needs. With a range of other thoughtful features such as low noise design, rain sensor and more, the Orion X7 is the result of Sunseeker's dedication and hard work, tailored to meet the diverse needs of US customers and different garden landscapes.

Leading up to the launch event, Sunseeker has been engaging influencers and users for the Orion X7, generating excitement among the lawn care community. Set your calendar to witness the future of lawn care with Sunseeker. Tune in to the YouTube event on March 25th at 7 PM EST and join in as Sunseeker presents their ultimate mowing solution.

