Sunseeker Unveils Latest Product Lineups at Equip Expo with New Brand Identity

Sunseeker Debuts Its X Series Wire-Free Robotic Mower, Signaling Market Expansion Determination

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunseeker, a leading brand in lawn care technology, recently introduced the new Sunseeker X Series Wire-Free Robotic Mower with a refreshed brand image at Equip Exposition ("Equip Expo") in Louisville, Kentucky, held from October 15-18. The X Series is designed to meet the specific needs of the US market and is part of a broader range that includes the X7, X7 Plus, X7 Pro, X5, and X3 Plus models. These robotic mowers cater to varying lawn sizes and budgets, reflecting the company's goal of providing flexible solutions for different customers.

Along with the new product launches, Sunseeker also revealed its updated brand identity, which includes a new logo and slogan, "Enjoy Boundless Possibilities." The rebranding aims to better highlight the company's evolving focus on delivering versatile, user-friendly solutions. The new branding is part of Sunseeker's ongoing effort to strengthen its presence in the US market and better align with customer expectations.

At this year's Equip Expo, Sunseeker introduced a wide range of new products, including the X Series and S Series robotic mowers, and 60 Volt Commercial & Prosumer handheld OPE. The X Series models represent a notable advancement in robotic lawn care technology, offering wire-free operation combined with intelligent navigation systems. Comprising 5 distinct models tailored to diverse requirements in the U.S. market regarding lawn sizes, performance, and pricing, the lineup introduces a groundbreaking approach to landscaping solutions. Notably, the X7 Pro, X5, and X3 Plus models are exclusively reserved for dealers.

Meanwhile, Sunseeker's senior leadership immersed themselves in future strategies and ambitious marketing goals. Their strong dealer network further cemented their market position. Concurrently, Sunseeker offers diverse support to partners, fostering mutually beneficial collaborations.

Speaking at the expo, Matt Moore, Sales Director of Sunseeker North America noted, "We're excited to showcase the new wireless robot mowers and introduce the new technology. These developments are a reflection of our commitment to providing flexible and innovative products that meet the diverse needs of homeowners and professionals alike. We're also looking to expand our distribution network, which is key to supporting our growth in the US market."

Sunseeker X Series

The team introduced the AONavi™ Positioning and Navigation System, which integrates Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) satellite positioning and VSLAM visual navigation, helping the mowers navigate complex lawns more accurately, even in environments with obstacles or irregular shapes. The Vision AI System, using a 3D binocular camera, enhances the mower's ability to map its surroundings and adjust to varying lawn conditions.

Designed for flexibility, the X Series features an all-wheel drive system that allows models like the X7 to manage slopes up to 70% (35°) and the X5 to handle 60% (30°) inclines. The floating cutting design ensures even mowing across dense grass and uneven terrains, further enhancing performance. The series also boasts a driven and steering motor for smart turning and gentle grass contact, reducing the turning radius for a more precise cut. By simultaneously trimming and scarifying the lawn, these products provide efficient maintenance, ensuring a lush and healthy yard with minimal effort. The entire X Series can be controlled through an intuitive mobile app, which allows users to schedule mowing times, plan cutting zones, and customize paths according to the layout of their lawn. The app's features, such as multi-zone planning, intelligent path planning, customized schedule, and auto cutting height adjustment make it easy to manage multiple lawn areas, reducing manual intervention.

Additionally, other impressive features include Super Wi-Fi (which extends signal transmission by 400% compared to standard Wi-Fi), auto rain detection, and auto recharge, help streamline the mowing process. These capabilities are intended to provide users with a more convenient, hands-off lawn care experience.

Other Highlights

As part of its product line expansion, Sunseeker also introduced the Robotic Mower S Series tailored to retailers and 60 Volt Commercial & Prosumer handheld OPE Series, a range designed for professional landscapers. The latter includes products such as lawnmowers, blowers, chainsaws, hedge trimmers, pole hedges, and brush cutters. Built with a focus on durability, power, and user comfort, these tools are aimed at professionals who require efficient, high-performance equipment for demanding tasks.

Justin Novosel, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Sunseeker North America, emphasized the importance of these launches in shaping the future of the brand. "Our goal is to continually innovate and adapt to changing market needs. The new product lineups and our updated brand identity reflect our approach to lawn care; practical, smart, and designed with the user in mind. As we continue to grow, we'll remain focused on delivering products that combine advanced technology with ease of use."

Sunseeker's rebranding initiative reflects both market dynamics and a deep understanding of innovation and user needs, underscoring Sunseeker's steadfast dedication to propelling industry growth. Moving forward, Sunseeker is committed to advancing product technology innovations to cultivate a world that is more convenient, intelligent, and enriching for its users.

